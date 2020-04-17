Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 06:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of a 3D printed Google logo

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it will waive for the next five months the small fee it charges news publishers to decide which ads to show on their online properties.

News publishers, especially the print media, have struggled as many advertisers pulled their marketing budgets to rein in costs because of economic uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Kint, chief executive of media industry trade association Digital Content Next, said that any move to help the news publishing industry is appreciated.

"But we would be foolish to believe this changes any other well-founded concerns around Google's dominance over the digital ad business," Kint said.

Google Ad Manager, the service for which fees are being waived, is the most-used ad serving tool among news publishers, in part because of its low cost of pennies per every thousand ads shown to users. For smaller operations, it is free.

The larger expense for publishers are deals with Google and other technology partners that help them auction off ad slots.

Google said it is still working on other ways to provide financial support to news organizations. (https://bit.ly/2RMAMH9)

In March, Facebook Inc pledged https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-facebook/facebook-commits-100-million-to-support-news-media-hurt-by-virus-crisis-idUSKBN21H1VB $100 million in financing and advertising spending to support news organizations reeling from pressure due to the pandemic.

By Ayanti Bera and Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.72% 1279 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
FACEBOOK 1.70% 179.24 Delayed Quote.-14.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
06:16pALPHABET : Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis
RE
04:07pTrump's coronavirus reopening plan has big holes, health experts say
RE
01:13pALPHABET : 04.17.2020 Alphabet Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Financial Re..
PU
02:48aALPHABET : Google Parent to Slow Pace of Hiring as Slump Takes Hold
DJ
04/16Trump's coronavirus reopening guidelines
RE
04/16APPLE : Google weigh location tracking rules as EU seeks privacy-based virus app..
RE
04/16Google's fast-growing Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout, Gmail link
RE
04/16ALPHABET : Google May Let Some Air Out of its Cloud
DJ
04/16EXPLAINER : The Russell index reconstitution is coming up. What is it?
RE
04/16ALPHABET : Google Parent Alphabet to Pull Back on Hiring
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 175 B
EBIT 2020 34 797 M
Net income 2020 31 331 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
EV / Sales2021 3,39x
Capitalization 866 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 460,74  $
Last Close Price 1 279,00  $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-6.12%866 274
BAIDU, INC.-18.66%35 560
NAVER CORPORATION1.99%20 154
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION1.58%16 270
YANDEX-19.59%11 424
SOGOU INC.-25.93%1 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group