Alphabet : India seeks new preferential treatment from U.S. on drugs, other goods-sources

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - India is seeking concessions
for generic drugs it exports to the United States in return for
opening its dairy markets and slashing tariffs on farm goods as
the two sides seek to shore up a new trade deal, three sources
said.
India accounts for 40% of U.S. generic drug imports,
including the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, touted by U.S.
President Donald Trump in the fight against the coronavirus.
To win preferential treatment on pharmaceutical exports, the
government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dangling the
carrot of opening its dairy and farm markets to the Trump
administration, months ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
"Americans recognise the political compulsion that brings
its own benefits," one of the sources with knowledge of the
plans said.
India, one of the world's largest consumers of dairy
products, has offered an opening to U.S. dairy imports through a
quota-based system, two of the sources said. These products
would need a certificate they are not derived from animals that
have consumed feeds that include internal organs, blood meal or
tissues of ruminants because of religious sensibilities in
India.
India's federal trade ministry did not immediately comment
and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi referred questions to the U.S.
Trade Representative.
The two sides have been negotiating a limited trade pact for
more than a year aimed at restoring zero tariffs on a range of
Indian exports to the U.S. under its Generalised System of
Preferences (GSP) that the Trump administration withdrew last
year, citing lack of reciprocal access to India's markets.
RELIANCE ON CHINA
But the Indian side has proposed a more ambitious deal than
just focused on the GSP, a second source said. In addition to
luring American dairy producers, it has offered to roll back
tariff hikes on almonds, walnuts and apples.
It is the world's largest buyer of U.S. almonds, and second
largest for its apples.
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed support for concluding an
initial trade package and the possibility of an eventual Free
Trade Agreement, the Indian government said.
While India seeks concessions on drug exports, the United
States has raised concerns over India's import dependence on
China for sourcing raw materials for generic drugs, Mukesh Aghi,
president and chief executive at U.S.-India Strategic
Partnership Forum, told Reuters.
Indian drugmakers rely on China, where the coronavirus was
first identified at the end of last year, for almost 70% of the
active pharmaceutical ingredients for their medicines.
"U.S. dependence on China indirectly is tied to India
itself. And the U.S. is saying, if you want access to our market
then become more self-sufficient than being dependent on China,"
Aghi said.
Differences remain on a large set of issues related to
e-commerce and data storage rules. India's decision to levy a
new 2% digital tax on foreign transactions, which upset
companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Amazon.com
, has become the latest sore point.
"The latest one on digital tax caught the U.S. side by
surprise because it was announced in the budget without any
discussion or consultation," Aghi said.
