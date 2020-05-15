Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Justice Department, State AGs likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 04:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken

The U.S. Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc's Google and are well into planning for litigation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department is moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3bzX5XH)

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGS CORPORATION -4.87% 723 End-of-day quote.-3.60%
ALPHABET INC. 1.19% 1373.06 Delayed Quote.1.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
04:49pFacebook buys GIF website Giphy to integrate with Instagram
RE
04:47pJustice Department, State Attorneys General Likely to Bring Antitrust Lawsuit..
DJ
04:38pALPHABET : Justice Department, State AGs likely to bring antitrust lawsuits agai..
RE
04:29pJustice Department, State Attorneys General Likely to Bring Antitrust Lawsuit..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pVice Media and The Economist cut jobs as coronavirus pandemic wipes out ad re..
RE
03:14pIMF's Georgieva urges tech firms to work on access to digital economy for all
RE
03:08pEXCLUSIVE : India watchdog reviewing antitrust allegations against Facebook's Wh..
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:08pIndonesia to impose VAT on internet giants from July
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B
EBIT 2020 32 077 M
Net income 2020 28 874 M
Finance 2020 124 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,74x
EV / Sales2021 3,81x
Capitalization 926 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 506,95 $
Last Close Price 1 356,86 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.1.30%925 975
BAIDU, INC.-24.03%33 208
NAVER CORPORATION-2.74%25 786
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.81%19 517
YANDEX-10.72%12 724
SOGOU INC.-25.05%1 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group