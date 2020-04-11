Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times

04/11/2020 | 08:58pm EDT
The technology arm of the National Health Service has been working on a mobile phone app with Alphabet Inc's Google and iPhone maker Apple that the government hopes will help in ending the coronavirus lockdown, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The system will use Bluetooth technology to alert those who have the app if they have been in close proximity with someone who has been tested positive for COVID-19, the newspaper reported, citing senior sources.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.04% 1206.57 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
APPLE INC. 0.72% 267.99 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
EPS Revisions
