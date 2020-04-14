Alphabet : Supercomputers Help Researchers Speed Drug Discovery for Covid-19

By Sara Castellanos

A consortium of U.S. government agencies and technology companies is granting free supercomputing resources to research teams that aim to quickly find drugs to combat Covid-19 and forecast its spread.

The teams are working with computing power from some of the world's fastest supercomputers as part of the Covid-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, a partnership announced last month that includes the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories, International Business Machines Corp., Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud, Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services and others.

Among the teams is a group of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing a way to thwart the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 by creating a "decoy" receptor, or protein, that could be taken as a medicine.

Coronaviruses cause illness by binding to the body's ACE2 receptors. Creating a decoy could allow the family of viruses to bind to the fake version of the protein instead of the real one, which could prevent illness, said Kevin Esvelt, assistant professor at the MIT Media Lab who specializes in evolutionary engineering. The idea to develop a Covid-19 drug using a decoy came from a researcher at Johns Hopkins University, he said.

This particular type of drug is called a biologic, as opposed to a small-molecule drug.

The difficulty lies in developing an effective decoy that neutralizes the coronavirus without interacting with other proteins in the body that could cause harmful side effects, Mr. Esvelt said. The MIT researchers are using a machine-learning model trained on data about the ACE2 receptor to simulate the relationship between the decoys and the virus. Machine learning refers to the science of getting computers to act intelligently without being explicitly programmed. The model runs on remote-access supercomputing resources from Amazon Web Services.

"Supercomputing resources accelerate this project tremendously," Mr. Esvelt said. "Using only the lab methods, it would take many months longer, if it was possible at all." The group's research commenced last week. The team expects to be testing a decoy in mice by June, with clinical trials beginning toward the end of the summer, Mr. Esvelt said.

Supercomputers have thousands or tens of thousands of processors that work together to perform large calculations. They're particularly well-suited for processing and analyzing large amounts of data using artificial-intelligence algorithms.

Combined, the roughly 30 supercomputing systems that are part of the consortium represent more than 400 petaflops of computing capacity. A petaflop allows for 1,000 trillion, or one quadrillion, operations per second. Each petaflop of computing power usually costs between $2 million and $3 million, said Dario Gil, director of IBM Research.

Since the consortium was announced on March 22, it has received 55 research proposals from the U.S., Germany, India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the U.K., Spain and Croatia. Eighteen of the 29 research teams that have been granted free supercomputing resources are currently working on projects and the others will start in the coming days, Mr. Gil said.

Teams were chosen by a committee of experts with backgrounds in areas such as high-performance computing, biology and epidemiology. The committee considered the potential benefits of each applicant's research, the feasibility of their technical approach and the need for high-performance computing, Mr. Gil said. The consortium intends to continue accepting proposals in the coming weeks and ramping up and adding more partners from the life-science and pharmaceutical industries, Mr. Gil said.

Another team whose proposal was approved includes a group of researchers at German artificial intelligence and drug development startup Innoplexus AG, who will work with supercomputers to accelerate the discovery of new molecules that could lead to a drug to combat Covid-19. The researchers expect to run permutations on five "promising" molecules, said Stratos Davlos, chief technology officer at Innoplexus.

Advanced machine-learning models will run on the supercomputers to produce different molecular candidates to determine which is the best. That candidate would be a molecule that docks and binds to the protein, is nontoxic, can be manufactured and has high potency so that the drug can work in low doses and as quickly as possible, Mr. Davlos said.

The speed of the supercomputers' calculations could help researchers discover and develop an effective drug in about three months, after which wet lab trials could begin, leading to animal and clinical trials, Mr. Davlos said. Usually, it takes researchers two to three years or longer to develop a new drug, he said.

