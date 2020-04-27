Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Verizon, Comcast will not cancel service through June due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 04:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to the logo of Verizon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Verizon Communications Inc, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, and cable giant Comcast Corp said on Monday they will extend a commitment through June 30 not to cancel service or charge late fees to customers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said major wireless and internet providers - including Verizon, Comcast, AT&T Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Alphabet's Google Fiber - had agreed not to terminate service for subscribers for 60 days. In total, more than 700 companies have now agreed to the voluntary measures.

In March, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said carriers had also agreed to open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them. A group of 24 state attorneys general last week asked carriers to extend the voluntary commitment until Aug. 11.

Cox Communications [COXC.UL] also said Monday it was extending its commitment not to cancel service or charge late fees through June 30 and to keep open its Cox Wi-Fi hotspots.

Comcast said in addition to extending the commitment through June 30 and making its Wi-Fi hotspots available for anyone who needs them that it would extend a pause in its data plans to give all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.

Other major U.S. internet and wireless companies are expected to announce this week they too are extending the commitments through June -- and past the end of the school year -- as more than 50 million American children remain at home with most attending schools virtually, people briefed on the matter said.

In addition, tens of millions of Americans are working home from home. Internet firms and the FCC say the internet is performing well.

Last week, a major internet trade group said U.S. broadband use had "essentially plateaued."

In some instances, consumers must notify providers they cannot pay their bills because of the coronavirus pandemic in order to avoid disconnection or late fees.

The FCC did not comment but said Monday it was working with the U.S. Education Department to promote the use of $16 billion in funding recently approved for remote learning, including more than $13 billion in grants that elementary and secondary schools can use for purposes that include remote learning.

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.45% 1270.86 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
T-MOBILE US 0.12% 90.91 Delayed Quote.15.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
04:19pALPHABET : Verizon, Comcast will not cancel service through June due to coronavi..
RE
04:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks advance as some states reopen for busin..
RE
07:44aALPHABET : Austria's Kurz pledges less tax for workers, more for multinationals
RE
04/26APPLE : Germany flips to Apple-Google approach on smartphone contact tracing
RE
04/24Showdown looms between Silicon Valley, U.S. states over contact tracing apps
RE
04/24ALPHABET : 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
04/24Facebook enters the videoconferencing fray with Messenger Rooms
RE
04/24Facebook enters the videoconferencing fray with Messenger Rooms
RE
04/24ALPHABET : Apple, Google update coronavirus contact tracing tech ahead of launch
RE
04/24Ireland should consider forcing Google, Facebook to pay media for content - P..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 167 B
EBIT 2020 31 251 M
Net income 2020 28 619 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,46x
EV / Sales2021 3,53x
Capitalization 878 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 441,40  $
Last Close Price 1 276,60  $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-4.69%878 313
BAIDU, INC.-20.13%34 913
NAVER CORPORATION2.33%22 611
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.22%17 989
YANDEX-17.22%11 761
SOGOU INC.-25.93%1 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group