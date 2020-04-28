Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Asia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 09:31pm EDT
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up as many countries lift some of the coronavirus-related restrictions.

In early Asian trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> added 0.2% for its third straight day of gains.

Japan's markets were closed for a public holiday.

Australia climbed 0.2% and South Korea <.KS11> rose 0.3%. New Zealand shares <.NZ50> slipped 0.6%.

"The market narrative remained centered around recent competing themes with stimulus and reopening flagged as large tailwinds...accompanied by concerns about behavioural changes in the household and corporate sectors weighing on growth," said Matthew Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Perpetual.

"We remain concerned to the extent that Fed liquidity can offset systemic risks in credit markets."

Markets were looking for any forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due to issue a policy statement at the close of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday.

Analysts said it was unlikely the Fed would make further major policy moves, given the scope and depth of its efforts to counter the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

On Wall Street overnight, investors dumped tech giants despite an earnings beat from Alphabet Inc's Google, driving all three major U.S. stock indexes into the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4%.

Investors are next eyeing earnings from the other major tech firms - Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

"There was a big sector rotation as money left high value, growth sectors in tech like Amazon and went to value and cyclical sectors like energy, industrial, financials," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Reassuring UBS earnings lifted European banks nearly 5%, while Wall Street digested upbeat numbers from industrial conglomerate 3M Co, a maker of N95 respirator masks, and drugmaker Pfizer Inc.

In currencies, the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen to 106.60 on concerns the coronavirus could spread further than previously thought if businesses reopened prematurely.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.0840 though the euro index <=EUR> eased after Fitch cut Italy's credit rating to BBB-, just one notch above "junk" status.

The dollar index <=USD> against a basket of currencies fell 0.1%.

In commodities, U.S. crude jumped 9% to $13.44 per barrel, and Brent was up 1% at $20.65.

U.S. crude was trading above $50 a barrel just in February.

Gold was a shade weaker at $1,706.32 an ounce.

By Swati Pandey and Chibuike Oguh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.01% 1232.59 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.61% 2314.08 Delayed Quote.25.23%
APPLE INC. -1.62% 278.58 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 24101.55 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
FACEBOOK -2.45% 182.91 Delayed Quote.-10.88%
NASDAQ 100 -1.81% 8677.600023 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.40% 8607.731155 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 -0.52% 2863.39 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
09:31pAsia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings
RE
09:29pAsia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings
RE
07:36pGoogle ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rall..
RE
05:40pALPHABET A : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05:23pALPHABET : warns of difficult quarter as consumers Google pandemic, not shopping
RE
05:16pALPHABET : Google Revenues Climb, in Encouraging Sign for Big Tech -- Update
DJ
04:49pWall Street down on flight from techs; move to value limits loss on Dow, S&P ..
RE
04:42pALPHABET : Google Revenues Climb, in Encouraging Sign for Big Tech
DJ
04:37pGOOGLE OFFERS HOPE FOR BIG TECH AMID : Earnings at a Glance -- Update
DJ
04:36pALPHABET : Google Revenues Climb, But Company Warns of 'Tale of Two Quarters'
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 166 B
EBIT 2020 31 007 M
Net income 2020 28 402 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
EV / Sales2021 3,38x
Capitalization 848 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 445,15  $
Last Close Price 1 232,59  $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-7.97%875 156
BAIDU, INC.-23.16%34 779
NAVER CORPORATION0.25%23 381
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.70%18 436
YANDEX-13.57%12 074
SOGOU INC.-26.59%1 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group