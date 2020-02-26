Log in
California's self-driving car companies cover 2.9 million miles in 2019: DMV

02/26/2020 | 03:22pm EST
A self-driving car from PolySync drives on the track during a self-racing cars event at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows, California

Self-driving car companies in California covered nearly 2.9 million miles on public roads during 2019, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles said on Wednesday.

The data is part of California regulators' annual so-called "disengagement reports", which track how often a human driver must intervene to take control from a self-driving system during testing on public roads.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
