Canada launches COVID-19 contact tracing app as restrictions loosen

OTTAWA, July 31 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday launched a
nationwide contact tracing app to help inform Canadians when
they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, part of a broader
effort to contain it as businesses and public spaces reopen
across the country.
The government used code from Shopify Inc and
worked with Blackberry Inc on app security. The
technology was developed with Apple Inc and Alphabet
Inc's Google.
Canada reported 115,799 cases of COVID-19 and 8,929 deaths,
as of Thursday. Regions have progressively loosened restrictions
as the spread has slowed.
The app was announced in May, with rollout set for early
July in Ontario, Canada's most populous province. It was delayed
for additional testing.
Officials said on Friday that while the app will be
immediately available for download nationwide, it will only be
fully functional in Ontario at first.
The government is finalizing conversations with other
provinces and hopes the app will be supported across the country
in coming days.
The app uses bluetooth to send random codes between phones,
and can trace and contact people who have been exposed to an
individual who later informs the app they tested positive for
COVID-19. Critics have said they are concerned the app could
undermine civil liberties and privacy.
Officials noted that the app will not use GPS or location
services, and will have no way of knowing an individual's
personal information.
Alberta has its own app, with 231,000 registered users. It
is limited, however, by a flaw that requires some users to run
it in the foreground for it to work properly.
The province has been unable to fix it, because the federal
government is preventing Apple from developing an update,
Alberta health ministry spokesman Tom McMillan said.
Alberta has not decided whether it will participate in
rollout of the federal app, he said.
