Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/31 12:59:42 pm
1456.41 USD   -5.33%
12:22pCanada launches COVID-19 contact tracing app as restrictions loosen
RE
11:57aALPHABET A : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
11:38aCanada launches COVID-19 contact tracing app as restrictions loosen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canada launches COVID-19 contact tracing app as restrictions loosen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

OTTAWA, July 31 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday launched a nationwide contact tracing app to help inform Canadians when they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, part of a broader effort to contain it as businesses and public spaces reopen across the country.

The government used code from Shopify Inc and worked with Blackberry Inc on app security. The technology was developed with Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Canada reported 115,799 cases of COVID-19 and 8,929 deaths, as of Thursday. Regions have progressively loosened restrictions as the spread has slowed.

The app was announced in May, with rollout set for early July in Ontario, Canada's most populous province. It was delayed for additional testing.

Officials said on Friday that while the app will be immediately available for download nationwide, it will only be fully functional in Ontario at first.

The government is finalizing conversations with other provinces and hopes the app will be supported across the country in coming days.

The app uses bluetooth to send random codes between phones, and can trace and contact people who have been exposed to an individual who later informs the app they tested positive for COVID-19. Critics have said they are concerned the app could undermine civil liberties and privacy.

Officials noted that the app will not use GPS or location services, and will have no way of knowing an individual's personal information.

Alberta has its own app, with 231,000 registered users. It is limited, however, by a flaw that requires some users to run it in the foreground for it to work properly.

The province has been unable to fix it, because the federal government is preventing Apple from developing an update, Alberta health ministry spokesman Tom McMillan said.

Alberta has not decided whether it will participate in rollout of the federal app, he said. (Additional reporting by Julie Gordon and Rod Nickel; Editing by David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.55% 1468.93 Delayed Quote.14.86%
APPLE INC. 6.56% 410.51 Delayed Quote.29.46%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED -1.88% 6.27 Delayed Quote.-23.59%
SHOPIFY INC. -1.44% 1033.74 Delayed Quote.163.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
12:22pCanada launches COVID-19 contact tracing app as restrictions loosen
RE
11:57aALPHABET A : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
11:38aCanada launches COVID-19 contact tracing app as restrictions loosen
RE
11:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow slide as pandemic nerves offset tech e..
RE
10:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports, day 3
10:49aWall Street cheers tech earnings but stocks drop on economic data, government..
RE
10:47aAd rebound drives Pinterest revenue beat; shares surge
RE
09:06aWall Street cheers tech earnings but stocks drop on economic data, government..
RE
09:04aALPHABET A : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:58aWall Street cheers tech earnings but stocks drop on economic data, government..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 B - -
Net income 2020 28 997 M - -
Net cash 2020 118 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 046 B 1 046 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 123 048
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 604,74 $
Last Close Price 1 538,37 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.14.86%1 047 796
BAIDU, INC.-6.65%40 671
NAVER CORPORATION61.39%35 692
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION20.82%23 929
YANDEX31.59%20 210
SOGOU INC.85.71%3 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group