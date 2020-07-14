Communications Services Gains Capped As Geopolitical Tensions Threaten 5G Network Plans -- Communications Services Roundup

Log in
ALPHABET INC. (GOOGL)

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
07/14/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as geopolitical tensions threatened to slow the rollout of fifth-generation data networks.

The British government said it would bar telecom companies from purchasing new equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies for their 5G networks. The move echoes similar injunctions from the U.S. and heightens the tensions between China and the West.

Alphabet's Google often emphasizes its own YouTube services when the search engine is used to scan for video clips, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

