Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Facebook agreed to censor posts after Vietnam slowed traffic - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:00am EDT

Facebook's local servers in Vietnam were taken offline early this year, slowing local traffic to a crawl until it agreed to significantly increase the censorship of "anti-state" posts for local users, two sources at the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The restrictions, which the sources said were carried out by state-owned telecommunications companies, knocked the servers offline for around seven weeks, meaning the website became unusable at times.

"We believe the action was taken to place significant pressure on us to increase our compliance with legal takedown orders when it comes to content that our users in Vietnam see," the first of the two Facebook sources told Reuters.

In an emailed statement, Facebook confirmed it had reluctantly complied with the government's request to "restrict access to content which it has deemed to be illegal".

Vietnam's foreign ministry, which handles requests from foreign journalists for comment from the government, did not respond to a Reuters request. State telecoms firms Viettel and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) also did not respond to requests for comment.

Commenting on the Reuters report, human rights group Amnesty International called on Facebook to immediately reverse its decision.

"Facebook's compliance with these demands sets a dangerous precedent. Governments around the world will see this as an open invitation to enlist Facebook in the service of state censorship," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Facebook has faced pressure to take down anti-government content in many countries over the years.

In Vietnam, despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, the ruling Communist Party retains tight control of media and tolerates little dissent, ranking 175th of 180 countries on Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.

To that end, it keeps a close watch on Facebook, which serves over 65 million users as the main platform for both e-commerce and expressions of political dissent.

ACTIVISTS JAILED

Early last year, Vietnam accused Facebook of violating a new cybersecurity law by allowing users to post anti-government comments on the platform.

In the months that followed, Amnesty International said at least 16 people were arrested, detained or convicted for such posts. In November, state media reported that five more had been jailed.

The cybersecurity law requires foreign companies such as Facebook to set up local offices and store data in Vietnam - although Facebook says it does not store user data in the country.

The Facebook sources said the company typically resists requests to block access to user posts in a specific country, but the pressure of having its local servers impeded had forced it to comply.

"To be clear, that does not mean we will be complying with every request that the government sends us. But we did commit to restricting significantly more content," one source said.

Facebook's statement said: "We believe freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and work hard to protect and defend this important civil liberty around the world ...

"However, we have taken this action to ensure our services remain available and usable for millions of people in Vietnam, who rely on them every day".

BIG MARKET

Since 2016, Vietnam has become of one of Facebook's biggest markets in Asia.

According to Ants, a Vietnam-based market researcher, digital advertising revenue in Vietnam amounted to around $550 million in 2018, 70% of which went to U.S. social media giants Facebook and Google.

The server shutdown began in mid-February and persisted until early April, the sources said, at the same time as concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus were intensifying.

With Facebook usage so widespread in Vietnam, users began to notice that access was slow to Facebook as well as its Messenger chatting app and its picture-blogging site, Instagram.

State media at the time blamed the slowdown on maintenance to undersea cables, and state telecoms firms apologized for unstable access to Facebook.

"VNPT and partners are actively working to check and rectify the problem," VNPT said in a statement at the time.

But behind the scenes, as Facebook struggled to maintain its services, it was talking to the government, the sources said.

"Once we committed to restricting more content, then after that, the servers were turned back online by the telecommunications operators," one source said.

The second source contrasted the drop in traffic in Vietnam with a surge elsewhere as dozens of countries put in place restrictions on movement that encouraged separated friends and families to turn to Facebook.

"Vietnamese telcos were unique in restricting access at a time when people need services like Facebook. It was a sharp contrast with other places in the world," they said. "Thankfully, that's now resolved".

(Additional reporting by Fanny Potkin in Jakarta; Editing by Matthew Tostevin, Kevin Liffey & Shri Navaratnam)

By James Pearson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.88% 1212.16 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
FACEBOOK -4.17% 170.8 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
03:00aEXCLUSIVE : Facebook agreed to censor posts after Vietnam slowed traffic - sourc..
RE
02:47aSocial Distancing Boosts Snap -- WSJ
DJ
01:57aFacebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance unit to reach small Indian grocers
RE
04/21Snap Revenue Soars With Users Stuck at Home
DJ
04/21Snap Revenue Soars With Users Stuck at Home -- Update
DJ
04/21Zoom bombs make choosing video apps harder for lockdown chats (April 20)
RE
04/21Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
DJ
04/21TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Huawei first-quarter revenue growth slows s..
RE
04/20Facebook, three Indonesian firms in early talks for mobile payment approval -..
RE
04/20Facebook, three Indonesian firms in early talks for mobile payment approval -..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B
EBIT 2020 33 881 M
Net income 2020 30 120 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,07x
EV / Sales2021 3,25x
Capitalization 835 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 447,65  $
Last Close Price 1 212,16  $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-9.50%834 526
BAIDU, INC.-19.77%35 072
NAVER CORPORATION-0.55%20 965
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.77%16 956
YANDEX-21.78%11 114
SOGOU INC.-26.37%1 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group