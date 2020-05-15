Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: India watchdog reviewing antitrust allegations against Facebook's WhatsApp - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration

By Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra

India's antitrust watchdog is looking into allegations that Facebook WhatsApp is abusing its dominant position by offering payment services to its vast base of messaging app users in the country, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing a complaint filed in mid-March alleging that WhatsApp was bundling its digital payment facility within its messaging app, allowing it to abuse its market position and penetrate India's booming digital payments market, the sources said.

WhatsApp and Facebook did not immediately respond to repeated requests for comment. The CCI also did not respond.

Two of the sources told Reuters the complainant in the case was a lawyer, but declined to divulge the identity of the person. Reuters could not independently ascertain who filed the case.

The complaint, which has previously not been reported, comes at a critical time for WhatsApp, which is aggressively working to fully launch its payments platform in India, where it has been beta testing it with 1 million users since 2018.

Lack of regulatory clearances have meant WhatsApp has struggled to offer the service to its around 400 million users in India, its biggest market worldwide.

The CCI can order its investigations arm to conduct a wider probe into the allegations, or throw out the case if it finds no merit in it.

"The case is in initial stages .. senior members of CCI are reviewing it but a final decision hasn't been reached," said the first of the three sources, all of whom declined to be identified as the case details were private.

The antitrust complaint alleges that WhatsApp's large user base meant it was dominant in the messaging app market, and the company was forcing its payments feature on to its existing users.

The two products - WhatsApp's messenger service and its payments feature - are bundled, which could harm competition and violate the country's antitrust laws, the second source said while detailing the allegations.

WhatsApp's payment service will allow users to do inter-bank fund transfers from within the messaging app. It will compete with payment apps of Alphabet Inc's Google and Softbank-backed Paytm, which already have tens of millions of users across India.

While the antitrust case has been filed against both Facebook and WhatsApp, the complainant has urged the watchdog to investigate only WhatsApp, the second source said.

It was possible WhatsApp could escape a wider investigation as the extent of any market abuse will be clearer only when it fully launches the service, the source added.

The antitrust complaint is the latest setback for WhatsApp in India.

An Indian legal think-tank last month filed a case in the Supreme Court saying WhatsApp should not be allowed to expand its payments service as it was violating data storage rules.

WhatsApp told the court it will comply with necessary laws before it moves ahead, according to a May 13 court order that also asked Indian regulators to submit its views on the case.

In April, Facebook said it will spend $5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in India's Reliance Industries' digital arm, as it looks to roll out services for grocers and small businesses by capitalizing on WhatsApp's extensive reach.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Euan Rocha and Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.85% 1369.41 Delayed Quote.1.30%
BASE CO., LTD. 5.90% 8440 End-of-day quote.3.43%
FACEBOOK 1.32% 209.7 Delayed Quote.0.76%
LEGAL CORPORATION 1.00% 906 End-of-day quote.0.44%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.56% 1422 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.97% 4574 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pVice Media and The Economist cut jobs as coronavirus pandemic wipes out ad re..
RE
03:14pIMF's Georgieva urges tech firms to work on access to digital economy for all
RE
03:08pEXCLUSIVE : India watchdog reviewing antitrust allegations against Facebook's Wh..
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:08pIndonesia to impose VAT on internet giants from July
RE
03:23aJapan's 'stay-at-home' office workers drive day-trading rally
RE
05/14Nearly 3 Million Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/14Nearly 3 Million Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week -- Update
DJ
05/14France to impose digital tax this year regardless of any new international le..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B
EBIT 2020 32 077 M
Net income 2020 28 874 M
Finance 2020 124 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,74x
EV / Sales2021 3,81x
Capitalization 926 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 506,95 $
Last Close Price 1 356,86 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.1.30%925 975
BAIDU, INC.-24.03%33 208
NAVER CORPORATION2.10%25 786
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.23%19 517
YANDEX-10.72%12 724
SOGOU INC.-25.05%1 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group