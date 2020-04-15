Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 12:26am EDT
A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken

Standard Chartered Plc is the first major global bank to tell employees not to use Zoom Video Communications Inc during the coronavirus pandemic due to cybersecurity concerns, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The message, sent by Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters to managers last week, also warned against using Alphabet Inc's Google Hangouts platform for virtual gatherings.

Neither service offers the level of encryption of conversations that rivals like Cisco System Inc's Webex, Microsoft Corp's Teams or Blue Jeans Network Inc do, industry experts said.

A Standard Chartered spokeswoman declined to comment on a Reuters query on the memo. She said cybersecurity remains a top priority and that staff can use several authorized tools for audio and video conferencing.

The London-based bank is the latest entity to distance itself from Zoom after interlopers exposed security flaws by bursting into strangers' video chats in the nude, inserting lewd images into presentations, or hurling racial slurs at participants.

These "Zoombombing" incidents have rattled all kinds of users, as hoards of business people, students, families and friends flocked to the service to stay connected while isolating during the pandemic. Zoom in March had about 200 million people using its system every day, up from 10 million at the end of last year.

Banks have particular worries about cybersecurity because of regulations that can penalize them for exposing customer information, even if inadvertently.

Standard Chartered staff are mostly using Blue Jeans, said two employees who were not authorized to speak on the matter.

The bank joins others ranging from Elon Musk's SpaceX to New York City's public school system and governments in Taiwan and Germany in placing restrictions on Zoom.

In a statement, Zoom said many global customers including financial firms, telecommunications companies, universities, and government agencies had performed "exhaustive security reviews" of its technology and chosen it as a service.

Founded and headed by former Cisco manager Eric Yuan, Zoom last week tapped former Facebook Inc security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser on safety and privacy concerns to quell the global backlash against its perceived flaws.

TRICKY CHOICE

Choosing a communications provider is tricky for banks, which have to balance security concerns, data-access needs and the preferences of clients and employees, who may wander off to another service outside official channels if rules are too stringent.

Industry workers described a mixed experience with video chats in the age of the coronavirus.

Two JPMorgan Chase & Co employees said they regularly hold meetings on Zoom. It is one of a few videoconferencing tools the bank allows, including Blue Jeans.

Some Goldman Sachs Group Inc employees have been holding virtual "pub outings" on Zoom, where they connect after work with a cocktail or beer in hand to chat, a source said. The bank's chief technology officer told staff in an April 3 video that they could use Zoom and Blue Jeans.

Morgan Stanley employees are also allowed to use Zoom, among other options, a source there said. Barclays Plc only uses Zoom if a client requests it, according to a source. People at Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc said Zoom is not a familiar option at their banks, which rely on other services.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a self-regulatory group for U.S. brokers, is also still using Zoom after security experts worked through some issues with the company, Thomas Gira, who heads market regulation, said in an interview.

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Bernard Orr and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Anshuman Daga and Imani Moise
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.53% 1265.23 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
BARCLAYS PLC -3.86% 93.81 Delayed Quote.-47.92%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 3.78% 42.78 Delayed Quote.-10.80%
FACEBOOK 1.93% 178.17 Delayed Quote.-13.19%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.95% 173.7 Delayed Quote.10.15%
STANDARD CHARTERED -5.92% 424.2 Delayed Quote.-40.45%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 4.39% 141.89 Delayed Quote.108.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
12:26aEXCLUSIVE : Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells st..
RE
04/14EXCLUSIVE : Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells st..
RE
04/14ALPHABET : Apple launches site to show how coronavirus lockdowns affect movement
RE
04/14ALPHABET : Supercomputers Help Researchers Speed Drug Discovery for Covid-19
DJ
04/14ALPHABET : AutoNation's CEO Takes Leave of Absence for Health
DJ
04/13Publicis to slash costs, dividend as coronavirus hurts first-quarter sales
RE
04/13ALPHABET : AutoNation CEO Cheryl Miller Takes Health Leave -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/13ALPHABET : AutoNation CEO Cheryl Miller Takes Health Leave -- Update
DJ
04/13ALPHABET : AutoNation CEO Cheryl Miller on leave for health reasons
RE
04/13ALPHABET : AutoNation CEO Cheryl Miller on leave for health reasons
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 178 B
EBIT 2020 36 623 M
Net income 2020 32 271 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,15x
EV / Sales2021 3,37x
Capitalization 871 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 474,35  $
Last Close Price 1 265,23  $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-5.54%834 336
BAIDU, INC.-20.16%34 021
NAVER CORPORATION0.91%19 758
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.64%15 925
YANDEX-15.27%11 989
SOGOU INC.-24.62%1 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group