Futures slip with focus on stimulus talks, Pfizer, McDonald's earnings

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Futures off: Dow 0.38%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.39%
July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures retreated on
Tuesday as lawmakers geared up to debate a coronavirus relief
deal to limit the economic damage from the pandemic, with
investors also keeping an eye on quarterly earnings reports from
Pfizer and McDonald's.
Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion aid
package hammered out with the White House — four days before
millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits — but the
proposal sparked immediate opposition from both Democrats and
Republicans.
Hopes of more government stimulus helped Wall Street's main
indexes close higher on Monday, with traders also tracking
corporate America's forecasts for a business recovery and signs
of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.
German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
Inc said late on Monday they would begin a pivotal
global study to evaluate their lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Pfizer rose 2.1% in premarket trading ahead of it
second-quarter earnings report due later in the day.
Nearly 189 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report
quarterly results this week, including Wall Street's trillion
dollar club — Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc,
Alphabet Inc — and Facebook Inc.
All eyes will also be on the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting, where analysts expect the central bank to lay
down the groundwork for more action later this year.
At 6:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 101 points,
or 0.38%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.34%
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 41.75 points, or 0.39%.
On the economic front, the Conference Board's survey at 10
a.m. ET is expected to show a reading on the U.S. consumer
confidence index fell to 94.5 in July from 98.1 in June.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta)