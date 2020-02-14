Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/14 04:00:00 pm
1518.73 USD   +0.35%
07:17pGoogle Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update
DJ
06:28pCARNIVAL, T-MOBILE, BARCLAYS : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05:41pALPHABET : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 07:17pm EST

By Aaron Tilley and Robert McMillan

Google said it is cutting jobs at its cloud-computing unit as part of a reorganization aimed at improving operations at the business that has become more central to parent Alphabet Inc.

Google on Friday said "a small number of employees" have been notified their roles have been eliminated. Google didn't specify how many roles are being cut and said it was working with affected employees to find them new positions in the company.

The move comes as Google has been boosting its efforts in the booming cloud-computing market to close the gap to market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and No. 2 Microsoft Corp. The battle to dominate the market to supply corporate customers with remote computing power has become among the fiercest among tech giants.

Google has had a long history operating in the cloud. For years, it rented some of its data-center capacity to other companies to process and store information. It also offered services such as email, documents and spreadsheets that store data in the cloud.

Google, in recent years, has sharpened its focus to sell such services to big corporate customers where Amazon and particularly Microsoft were securing lucrative deals. It hired Thomas Kurian, a longtime veteran of enterprise software giant Oracle Corp., to run Google Cloud.

After taking over about a year ago he set out to boost the sales and support staff to better cater to corporate clients. He bolstered management ranks by hiring executives with expertise in selling to enterprise buyers, including recruiting as president of cloud sales Robert Enslin from German software giant SAP SE and naming former Microsoft executive John Jester to run customer relations at Google Cloud.

Google this month reported fourth-quarter sales of $2.6 billion for its cloud business, up 53% from the year prior. Google generated $8.9 billion in cloud sales last year, up 52.7% from $5.8 billion in 2018 and $4.1 billion the year prior.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai in July said the company was planning to triple the sales force in the next few years. The cloud business was the area Google added the most staff during the fourth quarter, Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told analysts this month during an earnings call.

"Dealing with large enterprises is different than [small businesses] and consumers," said Ray Wang, founder of the Silicon Valley-based advisory firm Constellation Research Inc. The layoffs are likely part of Google's shift toward focusing on large enterprises, he said.

Write to Aaron Tilley at aaron.tilley@wsj.com and Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.35% 1518.73 Delayed Quote.12.99%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.89% 185.35 Delayed Quote.16.49%
ORACLE CORPORATION 0.29% 55.47 Delayed Quote.5.19%
SAP AG 0.27% 127.14 Delayed Quote.5.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
07:17pGoogle Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update
DJ
06:28pCARNIVAL, T-MOBILE, BARCLAYS : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05:41pALPHABET : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Flat Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Ro..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:03pGOOGLE IN TALKS WITH PUBLISHERS TO P : Wsj
RE
04:02pALPHABET : Google in Talks to Pay Publishers for News Content -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:04pGoogle protests 'eye-catching' $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees
RE
02:36pGoogle in talks with publishers to pay for news -WSJ
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 41 591 M
Net income 2020 37 249 M
Finance 2020 137 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,93x
Capitalization 1 044 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 589,87  $
Last Close Price 1 518,73  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.12.99%1 040 565
BAIDU, INC.6.95%46 840
NAVER CORP--.--%22 697
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.09%19 641
YANDEX11.80%15 988
SOGOU INC.-3.74%1 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group