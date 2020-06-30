Log in
ALPHABET INC.

Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99

06/30/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube TV online service by 30% to $64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content.

The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online content as live events, movie theaters and sporting events remain closed or canceled due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

Google in April 2019 raised the cost of its YouTube TV subscription by 25% to $49.99.

The company said the price rise reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, which offers live shows and programs from major broadcast networks such as "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", "SpongeBob SquarePants" and the recently launched HBO Max service. (https://bit.ly/3eTtXgE)

It also brings shows from YouTube creators, trending YouTube videos, and YouTube Originals. (This story corrects to add dropped word "TV" in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

