Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

OAKLAND, Calif., July 31 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday that 20 U.S. states and territories, representing about 45% of the country's population, are "exploring" contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus using a tool it developed with Apple Inc.

In addition, the company said public health authorities in 16 countries and regions outside the United States had launched apps using the Apple-Google tool. They include Austria, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Gibraltar, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Northern Ireland, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Uruguay.

The technology enables app users to track encounters with other people through Bluetooth signals and anonymously notify contacts if they later become infected with the virus.

Google had previously said in May that three states - Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina - would be launching apps using the exposure notification tool. But South Carolina lawmakers halted the release of the state's app last month, while Alabama officials are still weighing the launch of their completed app. North Dakota's app has yet to launch.

On Friday, Google said the first of the U.S. apps would be released in the "coming weeks."

It added that its system with Apple now enables apps launched by different countries to talk to each other, allowing contact-logging to continue even when users cross borders. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; editing by Diane Craft and Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.66% 1466.7575 Delayed Quote.14.86%
APPLE INC. 7.26% 412.75 Delayed Quote.29.46%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.64% 6.1448 Delayed Quote.35.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
02:07pGoogle says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps
RE
01:28pWall Street weighed down by fiscal aid uncertainty as tech boost fades
RE
01:26pWall Street weighed down by fiscal aid uncertainty as tech boost fades
RE
01:24pFacebook brings official music videos to users' feed
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pTENCENT : Correction to Article about Tencent Holdings' real-estate proejct
DJ
01:11pGoogle says u.s. contact tracing apps to launch in coming weeks - blog
RE
01:11pGoogle says 20 u.s. jurisdictions - about 45% of u.s. population - planning t..
RE
01:11pGoogle says 16 jurisdictions across africa, asia, europe, americas using co's..
RE
12:22pCanada launches COVID-19 contact tracing app as restrictions loosen
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 B - -
Net income 2020 30 169 M - -
Net cash 2020 121 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 046 B 1 046 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,39x
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 123 048
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 664,34 $
Last Close Price 1 538,37 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.14.86%1 047 796
BAIDU, INC.-6.65%40 671
NAVER CORPORATION61.39%35 692
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION20.82%23 929
YANDEX31.59%20 210
SOGOU INC.85.71%3 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group