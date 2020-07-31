Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

OAKLAND, Calif., July 31 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's
Google said on Friday that 20 U.S. states and
territories, representing about 45% of the country's population,
are "exploring" contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus
using a tool it developed with Apple Inc.
In addition, the company said public health authorities in
16 countries and regions outside the United States had launched
apps using the Apple-Google tool. They include Austria, Brazil,
Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Gibraltar, Italy, Ireland,
Japan, Latvia, Northern Ireland, Poland, Saudi Arabia,
Switzerland and Uruguay.
The technology enables app users to track encounters with
other people through Bluetooth signals and anonymously notify
contacts if they later become infected with the virus.
Google had previously said in May that three states -
Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina - would be launching
apps using the exposure notification tool. But South Carolina
lawmakers halted the release of the state's app last month,
while Alabama officials are still weighing the launch of their
completed app. North Dakota's app has yet to launch.
On Friday, Google said the first of the U.S. apps would be
released in the "coming weeks."
It added that its system with Apple now enables apps
launched by different countries to talk to each other, allowing
contact-logging to continue even when users cross borders.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave; editing by Diane Craft and Tom
Brown)