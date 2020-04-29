Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
HBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch

04/29/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc owned WarnerMedia, will be available across Google platforms and devices when it launches on May 27, the company said on Wednesday.

HBO Max is entering a crowded streaming landscape dominated by Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co's Disney+, and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

Customers in the United States will be able to access the service on Android phones and tablets, Android TV devices, and Chromebooks at launch, WarnerMedia said.

AT&T had previously said it would make HBO Max free to some customers at launch. The service will cost $15 per month for non-AT&T customers.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 9.44% 1348.3423 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.11% 2362.43 Delayed Quote.25.23%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.59% 410.04 Delayed Quote.24.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B
EBIT 2020 31 883 M
Net income 2020 28 852 M
Finance 2020 120 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,30x
EV / Sales2021 3,39x
Capitalization 848 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 489,97  $
Last Close Price 1 232,59  $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-7.97%847 510
BAIDU, INC.-23.16%33 592
NAVER CORPORATION0.25%23 517
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.70%18 052
YANDEX-13.57%12 280
SOGOU INC.-26.59%1 307
Categories
