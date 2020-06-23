Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
News 
News

Justice Department, State Attorneys General to Confer on Google Antitrust Challenge

06/23/2020 | 02:53pm EDT

By John D. McKinnon and Brent Kendall

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are scheduled to meet Friday to talk about next steps in bringing a likely antitrust case against Alphabet Inc.'s Google, according to people familiar with the matter.

Federal and state officials are expected to meet virtually to talk about the scope of any legal complaint against the search giant, as well as the states' current thinking on joining a Justice Department lawsuit or setting out on their own, the people said.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that both the Justice Department and a group of states are likely to sue Google on allegations that the company is using its dominant position to suppress competition, and are well into litigation planning. The Journal reported that the department's lawsuit could come as soon as this summer. That remains the current timeline, the people said.

Google has repeatedly denied that it runs its businesses in an anticompetitive manner.

"We continue to engage with the ongoing investigations led by Attorney General Barr and Texas Attorney General Paxton," a Google spokeswoman said. "Our focus is firmly on creating free products that help Americans every day and lower costs for small businesses."

Because Google holds a powerful position in several markets, one key question for any government case is how much of the company's conduct antitrust enforcers are prepared to challenge.

One focal point has been Google's online advertising business, where the company owns the dominant tool at every link in the complex chain between online publishers and advertisers.

The Justice Department has been preparing to challenge Google's ad-market conduct and also wants to address broader concerns that Google uses its dominant search business to stifle competition, the Journal has reported.

Details of the department's thinking couldn't be learned.

It isn't clear how many states will participate in Friday's discussion. And while most states have raised concerns about Google, it's not clear whether they are all on the same page about how to proceed.

Wall Street Journal publisher News Corp is a longtime Google critic and is among a group of the publishers that have been contacted by antitrust investigators.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com and Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.89% 1464.15 Delayed Quote.8.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.85% 42.44 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
NEWS CORPORATION 0.84% 12.05 Delayed Quote.-15.42%
WTI -1.74% 40.195 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B - -
Net income 2020 28 831 M - -
Net cash 2020 124 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 991 B 991 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 123 048
Free-Float 90,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 513,48 $
Last Close Price 1 450,66 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.8.31%990 653
BAIDU, INC.-2.63%42 422
NAVER CORPORATION44.77%32 428
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION16.92%24 021
YANDEX7.93%15 381
SOGOU INC.-6.15%1 671
