S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500
U.S. stock index is now positive for the year, yet most of its
components have sat out the rally.
After a steep, months-long climb, the index is up 0.8% on
the year and at its highest level since Feb. 21.
Yet for every stock that has advanced on the S&P 500 this
year, 1.7 have declined, according to Michael O'Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
That is partially because investors have gravitated to a
small group of tech-related stocks they believe have the best
chance of delivering steady profits in a climate fraught with
uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and its economic
fallout.
The five most valuable S&P 500 companies - Apple Inc
, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc,
Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc - account for
some 23% of the index's market capitalization, the highest level
on record, according to Goldman Sachs.
"It's hard to imagine the index going up if you lose that
leadership," said Robert Phipps, director at Per Stirling in
Austin, Texas. "Most of the market is really not participating
here."
Tech-related sectors to which those stocks belong have
outperformed other sectors by significant margins this year. The
technology index, which includes Apple and Microsoft,
has climbed about 18%, while the consumer discretionary
index, which includes Amazon, has jumped 15%. The
communication services index, which includes Alphabet
and Facebook, has risen nearly 6%.
Only one other sector, healthcare, has had
year-to-date gains.
While U.S. equity valuations stand at their highest level
since the dot-com boom, the flight to large-cap, tech-related
companies reflects caution rather than euphoria, said Quincy
Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in
Newark, New Jersey.
Moreover, the top five S&P 500 companies today have a
greater share of the index's earnings and trade at a lower
multiple than the top five companies in 2000 did, Jonathan
Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse, wrote in a
research note on Tuesday.
Given their relatively strong balance sheets and steadier
revenue streams, many investors believe large-cap, tech-related
companies are better positioned to withstand the economic
pressures resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"These are strong companies," Krosby said. "You're not
seeing a move to tech that is experimental, that doesn't have
any profits."
Meanwhile, the underperformance of the Russell 2000
small-cap index and shares in cyclical sectors such as
financials and industrials suggests a
still-tentative outlook toward the U.S. economic recovery,
Krosby noted.
Such shares have outperformed for brief periods over the
past couple of months, but tech-related shares have then quickly
resumed leadership.
