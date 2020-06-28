Log in
Starbucks to pause paid advertising across social media to help stop hate speech

06/28/2020
Customers dine in a Starbucks store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Petaling Jaya

Starbucks Corp will pause advertising on all social media platforms as it explores the best ways to help stop the spread of hate speech, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The company will "have discussions internally and with media partners and civil rights organizations to stop the spread of hate speech," the statement said.

A CNBC report on Sunday added that this social media pause by Starbucks will not include YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc's Google. It will continue to post on social media without paid promotion.

It also said that though Starbucks is pausing advertising, it is not joining the "Stop Hate For Profit" boycott campaign, which kicked off earlier this month.

More than 160 companies, including Verizon Communications and Unilever Plc, signed on to stop buying ads on Facebook Inc, the world's largest social media platform.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -5.45% 1362.54 Delayed Quote.1.73%
FACEBOOK -8.32% 216.08 Delayed Quote.5.28%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -3.09% 71.57 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
UNILEVER PLC 1.23% 4519 Delayed Quote.3.87%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -2.06% 53.16 Delayed Quote.-11.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B - -
Net income 2020 28 831 M - -
Net cash 2020 124 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 929 B 929 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 123 048
Free-Float 90,3%
