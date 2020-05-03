Sustainable ETF Tries an Active Approach -- Journal Report

By Gerrard Cowan

Sustainable investing doesn't just benefit from an active approach -- it demands one.

That's according to TrueMark Investments, which in early March launched TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF (ECOZ). The exchange-traded fund aims to provide investors with access to large-cap U.S. companies that meet a set of environmental, social and governance (or ESG) standards, particularly in terms of carbon footprint. It aims to hold about 75 to 125 positions, with names including Google parent Alphabet Inc., Mastercard Inc. and Sysco Corp. in its top 10.

ECOZ takes an active approach, with TrueMark working alongside the fund's subadviser, Purview Investments, to identify companies that meet the ESG criteria and have attractive investment profiles, says Mike Loukas, the firm's CEO. He argues that the ESG sector has "intrinsic shades of gray," with companies that appear ESG-friendly on many criteria failing in another, such as their carbon footprint. Active management can help avoid these pitfalls, he says.

"We believe that each company needs individual analysis, both on the corporate level and in the context of its industry," he says.

The markets have recently been cast into turmoil by the coronavirus outbreak and the related economic shutdown. Mr. Loukas says that when the crisis abates, there could be positives for ESG investing: for example, many companies could continue to operate remote-working policies, cutting the energy used in powering vehicles and buildings.

"I don't think it'll cause a massive paradigm shift, but I think you'll see the beginnings of it," he says.

ECOZ's active approach differentiates it from many other ESG-focused ETFs that have recently come to the market, while it provides exposure to a number of companies -- such as health-care specialist Baxter International and software provider Citrix Systems -- that aren't as widely owned by its peers, says Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual-fund research at CFRA. Its 0.58% expense ratio is more expensive than that charged by some other ESG funds, he notes. However, Mr. Loukas says it is line with the expenses charged at active peers in ESG.

