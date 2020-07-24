Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Congressional hearing to question tech giant CEOs to be delayed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 01:45am EDT

A U.S. congressional hearing scheduled for next week to question the CEOs of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc is set to be delayed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The hearing before the antitrust panel of the House of Representatives Judiciary committee had been set for Monday but will be postponed because Representative John Lewis will be lying in state, the sources said. Civil rights leader Lewis will lie in state in the Capitol from Monday to Wednesday.

No new date has been immediately set for the hearing, which will feature lawmakers questioning Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple's Tim Cook. All four executives are expected to appear virtually.

The hearing was planned to focus on concerns that the companies, which dominate e-retail, social media, search and smartphone software, violate antitrust law in order to maintain or expand their economic clout.

The antitrust subcommittee is expected to release a report within weeks on their investigation into the companies.

The U.S. Justice Department is also probing the big four tech platforms. Facebook and Amazon are also facing inquiries by the Federal Trade Commission, while U.S. states attorneys general are looking at Google and Facebook.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Nandita Bose, David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
01:45aU.S. Congressional hearing to question tech giant CEOs to be delayed
RE
01:34aGLOBAL MARKETS : Asia shares stymied by Sino-U.S. spat, euro stays buoyant
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23China shares lead Asian retreat on Sino-U.S. tensions, euro holds near highs
RE
07/23China shares lead Asian retreat on Sino-U.S. tensions, euro holds near highs
RE
07/23China shares lead Asian retreat on Sino-U.S. tensions, euro holds near highs
RE
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23Alibaba Cloud helps Chinese students, foreign schools scale Great Firewall
RE
07/23Alibaba Cloud helps Chinese students, foreign schools scale Great Firewall
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 B - -
Net income 2020 29 128 M - -
Net cash 2020 118 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 035 B 1 035 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 123 048
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 584,59 $
Last Close Price 1 516,75 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.13.24%1 035 005
BAIDU, INC.-4.19%42 308
NAVER CORPORATION52.28%32 805
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.23%23 207
YANDEX29.25%20 044
SOGOU INC.4.40%1 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group