Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 06:51pm EST
sFILE PHOTO: A Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100 dollar banknote and a Chinese 100 yuan banknote with late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China

The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding new trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for reforms of the World Trade Organization.

In its annual report to Congress, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said members of the global trade body needed to fundamentally rethink what it called "an outdated tariff framework" that no longer reflected economic realities.

USTR delivered a scathing indictment of the WTO in the 338-page document, calling it an organization that had "strayed far from its original mission and purpose," while highlighting the Trump administration's push over the past year to confront what it called China's unfair trade policies and practices.

It said 2019 was "a historic year for American trade" in which the administration reached trade agreements with China and Japan, and secured congressional approval of a new North American trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

It also hailed a WTO decision giving Washington the right to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies to Airbus.

The U.S. government also initiated action against France over its digital services taxes that Washington says will harm U.S. tech companies such as Facebook, Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon Inc and Apple, the report said.

Washington and Paris have agreed to a truce staving off those tariffs through year-end to allow work on broader tax reforms by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"Going forward, President (Donald) Trump will continue to rebalance America?s relationship with its trading partners, aggressively enforce our trade laws, and take prompt action in response to unfair trade practices by other nations," the report said.

In addition to pursuing trade agreements with Britain and the EU, USTR said it would work on trade agreements with new partners, including Kenya, which would be the first U.S. free trade deal in sub-Saharan Africa.

It said it also planned to conduct further negotiations with Japan and China on more comprehensive trade agreements, while pushing for reforms at the WTO.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Andrea Shalal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -6.00% 108.1 Real-time Quote.-11.86%
ALPHABET INC. 1.85% 1339.25 Delayed Quote.3.81%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.03% 1883.75 Delayed Quote.1.97%
APPLE INC. -0.06% 273.36 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -2.43% 471.6 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
FACEBOOK 1.43% 192.47 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -4.02% 144.07 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
06:51pUSTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WT..
RE
05:09pLyft flags production delays for scooter, bike parts due to coronavirus
RE
02:58pALPHABET : Google Employee in Zurich Tests Positive for Coronavirus
DJ
02:20pALPHABET : Google employee who was at Zurich office tests positive for coronavir..
RE
12:18pHow Tech Makes an Experience Out of Everything
DJ
09:42aL'OREAL : Three Questions With NYX Cosmetics Founder Toni Ko
DJ
09:25aAMAZON COM : Should Amazon Be Responsible When Its Vendors' Products Turn Out to..
DJ
03:38aNorway's mighty wealth fund backs European oil firms' climate plans
RE
02:48aChinese Search Firm Baidu Warns on Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aShares of WPP Dive On Weak 2020 Sales -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 41 529 M
Net income 2020 37 212 M
Finance 2020 134 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,04x
EV / Sales2021 3,33x
Capitalization 905 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 596,67  $
Last Close Price 1 334,62  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.3.81%904 818
BAIDU, INC.-5.13%41 549
NAVER CORPORATION-1.62%21 876
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.97%17 790
YANDEX-7.73%13 237
SOGOU INC.-12.75%1 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group