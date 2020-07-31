Log in
Alphatec to Participate in 40th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference

07/31/2020 | 09:16am EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) (“Alphatec” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Pat Miles, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on August 12, 2020, at 1 P.M. EDT.

Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with copies of the accompanying presentation materials, will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com. The webcast replay will be archived under the “Investor Presentations” link for 90 days following the conference. 

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC architects and commercializes approach-based technology that integrates seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to provide real-time, objective nerve information that can enhance the safety and reproducibility of spine surgery. Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact
Josh Berg
Investor Relations
(760) 494-6790
ir@atecspine.com 

Company Contact
Jeff Black
Chief Financial Officer
ir@atecspine.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
