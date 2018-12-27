Log in
ALPINE GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND (AWP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/27 10:00:00 pm
4.965 USD   -1.29%
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

12/27/2018 | 10:06pm CET

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund¹ (the "Fund") (NYSE: AWP), a closed-end equity fund, today provided updates on the Fund since the transition of management to Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited ("Aberdeen") on May 4, 2018, (the "transition date") including actions of the Board of Trustees in support of the Fund's discount, and performance data and portfolio composition as of November 30, 2018.

  • On June 13, 2018, the Board of Trustees authorized management to make open market purchases, from time to time, up to 10% of the Fund's shares of stock outstanding as of June 13, 2018. Share repurchases may be made opportunistically at certain discounts to NAV when management reasonably believes that such repurchases may enhance shareholder value. There is no assurance the Fund will purchase any shares or that the share repurchase program will have an impact on the liquidity or value of the Fund or the Fund's share.  Share repurchase activity is disclosed monthly on the Fund's website.
  • The Board of Trustees approved the Fund's participation in the Aberdeen Investor Relations program.  This a comprehensive program which includes all forms of marketing promotion including direct shareholder and advisor engagement, communications and outreach, marketing collateral and promotional campaigns and industry event participation.  Dedicated marketing and product specialists work in coordination with Aberdeen's external wholesale force to identify and support existing investors, key distribution partners, intermediary firms, research analysts, and other key gatekeepers, as well as potential buyers of the Fund by enhancing relationships directly with financial advisors and professional wealth managers, institutional investors, and other stakeholders.
  • The Board of Trustees approved an expense waiver agreement such that the expense ratio of the Fund (excluding leverage costs, taxes, interest, brokerage commissions and any non-routine expenses) will not exceed 1.19%.  This expense waiver serves to provide shareholders with assurance that the Fund's expense ratio will be lower than the 2017 fiscal year and will not exceed this amount for a minimum period of two years from the transition date.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The Fund's total returns for various periods through November 30, 2018 are provided below.  (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price, and are stated net-of-fees):


Cumulative as of 11/30/18 (%)

Annualized as of 11/30/18 (%)


1
Month

3
Month

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Since Inception

NAV

2.9

-5.9

-7.8

-5.9

6.1

4.9

14.5

0.7

Market Price

3.5

-11.2

-10.5

-5.8

8.4

4.6

14.7

-0.8

NAREIT
Global Real Estate Index

4.3

-2.2

-0.7

1.1

6.5

6.4

12.0

2.1

As of November 30, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$534.6 million with a net asset value per share of common stock of US$6.26.

As of November 30, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition

Percent of
Net Assets

Real Estate Operating Companies

13.2

Retail

12.2

Diversified

11.8

Office

11.4

Industrial

11.0

Real Estate Development

10.2

Residential

7.9

Healthcare

7.5

Lodging/Resorts

4.6

Specialized REITs

4.6

Mortgage/Finance

3.5

Other

2.2

 

Country

Geographic Exposure %

United States

48.0

Japan

11.0

Germany

7.4

China

6.2

United Kingdom

4.0

Spain

2.8

France

2.6

Canada

2.6

Singapore

2.5

Ireland

1.8

Mexico

1.8

India

1.6

Australia

1.4

Belgium

1.1

Sweden

0.9

Austria

0.8

Italy

0.8

Chile

0.7

Brazil

0.7

Netherlands

0.7

Hong Kong

0.6

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of November 30, 2018, representing 26.8% of total assets, were:

Holding

Percent of
Net Assets

Prologis Inc.

4.3

Welltower Inc.

3.5

Starwood Property Trust Inc.

3.0

Simon Property Group Inc.

2.9

ADO Properties S.A.

2.8

AvalonBay Communities Inc.

2.3

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

2.1

Duke Realty Corporation

2.1

Realty Income Corporation

2.0

Dream Global REIT

1.8

Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Investment Manager, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.The Investment Manager is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.  In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC, Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.  Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.  Inception date April 26, 2007.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-premier-properties-fund-announces-performance-data-and-portfolio-composition-300771025.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund


© PRNewswire 2018
