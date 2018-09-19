Log in
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

09/19/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund¹ (the "Fund") (NYSE: AWP), held its Annual Meeting of Shareholder (the "Meeting") on September 19, 2018. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

As of the record date, July 20, 2018, there were 85,407,951 outstanding shares of the Fund. 91.54% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

76,468,779

1,710,162

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: P. Gerald Malone, Nancy Yao Maasbach and Martin Gilbert.

Important Information
Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd.), Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd.), Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. All data and commentary provided is for informational purposes only.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

1As of May 7, 2018, the Fund name changed from the Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-premier-properties-fund-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300715694.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund


© PRNewswire 2018
