Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund¹ (the "Fund") (NYSE: AWP), held its Annual Meeting of Shareholder (the "Meeting") on September 19, 2018. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees.

As of the record date, July 20, 2018, there were 85,407,951 outstanding shares of the Fund. 91.54% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 76,468,779 1,710,162

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: P. Gerald Malone, Nancy Yao Maasbach and Martin Gilbert.

1As of May 7, 2018, the Fund name changed from the Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund.

