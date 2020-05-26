Log in
ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.

ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.

(ALPN)
Alpine Immune Sciences : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced its participation in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics, creating potentially powerful multifunctional immunotherapies to improve patients’ lives via unique protein engineering technologies. Alpine has two programs in clinical development. The first, ALPN-101 for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, is a selective dual T cell costimulation antagonist engineered to reduce pathogenic T and B cell immune responses by inhibiting ICOS and CD28. ALPN-101 has recently completed enrollment of a phase 1 healthy volunteer study, and BALANCE, a phase 1b/2 study in acute GVHD, has recently been initiated. The second, ALPN-202 for cancer, is a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor, and enrollment is open in NEON-1, a phase 1 study in advanced malignancies. Alpine is backed by world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com.


© Business Wire 2020
