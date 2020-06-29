Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Alpine Select AG    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpine Select Ltd.: Share buyback via second trading line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Press Release

Zug, 24 June 2020

At the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Alpine Select Ltd. («Alpine Select», the «Company») held on 20 May 2020 shareholders authorized the board of directors to repurchase up to 10% of the total share capital in the period up to the ordinary shareholders' meeting in 2022 for the purpose of subsequent cancellation by way of a capital reduction. The same shareholders' meeting approved the reduction of the share capital from CHF 205,662.10 to CHF 185,159.40 through the cancellation of 1,025,135 registered shares of Alpine Select, which the Company had repurchased under previous share buyback programs. The implementation of the capital reduction is expected to be entered in the commercial register towards the end of July 2020.

The Board of Directors of Alpine Select has decided - based on the above-mentioned authorization resolution of the shareholders' meeting - to launch a new share buyback program on a second trading. Based on the currently outstanding number of Alpine Select registered shares and taking into account the aforementioned capital reduction, a maximum of 925,797 registered shares will be repurchased. The maximum buyback volume per day is 3,271 registered shares (in accordance with Art. 123 para. 1 lit. c FinfraV). The actual number of shares bought back will be determined by the Company's freely available liquidity on the one hand and by the supply on the second trading line on the other hand. Alpine Select retains the right to terminate the share buyback at any time and shall be under no obligation to repurchase its own shares under this share buyback program.

The share buyback notice will be published on 24 June 2020. Trading on the second trading line will commence on 26 June 2020 and shall continue until 31 May 2022 at the latest. After completion of the share buyback program, the board of directors will propose to the shareholders' meeting a capital reduction by cancellation of all registered shares repurchased under this share buyback program. The transaction will be executed by Helvetische Bank AG, Zurich.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher chabermacher@alpine-select.chor visit our website.

About Alpine Select
Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998 (since 5 August 2019 in the Swiss Reporting Standard). The company offers its shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified alternative investment portfolio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALPINE SELECT AG
11:45aALPINE SELECT LTD. : Share buyback via second trading line
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Announcement of a new share buyback program at market price
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT : Successful completion of the repurchase of own shares by issuing..
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT : Monthly NAV November 2018
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT : Monthly Report November 2018
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT : Repurchase of own shares by issuing tradeable put options for th..
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT : Monthly Report October 2018
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT : Monthly NAV October 2018
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT : Monthly Report September 2018
PU
2018ALPINE SELECT : Monthly NAV September 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 17,9 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2019 13,5 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net cash 2019 20,3 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
Yield 2019 4,20%
Capitalization 116 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2018 -9,53x
EV / Sales 2019 7,08x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond J. Bär Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Dieter Dubs Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG-12.59%122
BLACKROCK, INC.6.40%81 530
UBS GROUP AG-12.11%40 616
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.84%32 159
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-2.38%27 065
STATE STREET CORPORATION-23.48%21 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group