Alro S A : Communiqué regarding the availability of the Consolidated Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

Wed, 05/13/2020 - 09:15

ALRO S.A. ('ALRO') informs shareholders and investors on the availability of the Consolidated Quarterly Report as of 31 March 2020, prepared in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation no. 5/2018 issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority ('FSA') for issuers and operations with securities and with the provisions of the Bucharest Stock Exchange ('BSE') Code, starting with 14 May 2020, after8:15 a.m. (Bucharest time).

ALRO Group Quarterly Report as of 31 March 2020 was prepared in accordance with the Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2844/2016, with subsequent amendments, which is in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union (EU) with some exceptions that do not affect the compliance with IFRS.

This communiqué was simultaneously sent to Bucharest Stock Exchange and Financial Supervisory Authority.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department, e-mail: investor.relations@alro.ro.

ALRO Group Quarterly Report as of 31 March 2020 is unaudited and is available on the Company's website, category 'Investor Relations', section 'Reports': http://www.alro.ro/en/reports.

Marian-Daniel NĂSTASE Gheorghe DOBRA

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer