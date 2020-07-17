Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017

Fri, 07/17/2020 - 13:47

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded with the company DEDEMAN S.R.L. the following transaction whose cumulated value exceed EUR 50,000 (currency exchange rate used by NBR is the one valid on the conclusion date of the legal document subject of the report; the calculated value does not include VAT):

No. Parties that have concluded the legal document Conclusion dateand the nature of the document Description of the object-matter of the legal document The total value of the legal document (RON) Mutual debts (RON)* Established guarantees, stipulated penalties Terms and modalitiesof payment 1. ALRO S.A.

(Buyer) - DEDEMAN S.R.L.

(Seller) 783/13.07.2020 Addendum no.1 to the sale contract no.9/2019 Extend the contract validity until 30.06.2021 and provide to the Buyer a mixed credit threshold by the Seller, the threshold representing the value of the goods sold with payment on due date 150,000 ALRO Receivables - ALRO Debts 14,631.24 Penalty of 0.1% for each day of delay With payment order within 30 days from invoice issuance

Note:

*the mutual debts are calculated according to the accounting records on the date of June 30th, 2020.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra