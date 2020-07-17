Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017

Log in
07/17/2020 | 06:56am EDT
07/17/2020 | 06:56am EDT

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded with the company DEDEMAN S.R.L. the following transaction whose cumulated value exceed EUR 50,000 (currency exchange rate used by NBR is the one valid on the conclusion date of the legal document subject of the report; the calculated value does not include VAT):

No.

Parties that have concluded the legal document

Conclusion dateand the nature of the document

Description of the object-matter of the legal document

The total value of the legal document (RON)

Mutual debts

(RON)*

Established guarantees, stipulated penalties

Terms and modalitiesof payment

1.

ALRO S.A.
(Buyer) -

DEDEMAN S.R.L.
(Seller)

783/13.07.2020

Addendum no.1 to the sale contract no.9/2019

Extend the contract validity until 30.06.2021 and provide to the Buyer a mixed credit threshold by the Seller, the threshold representing the value of the goods sold with payment on due date

150,000

ALRO

Receivables

-

ALRO

Debts

14,631.24

Penalty of 0.1% for each day of delay

With payment order within 30 days from invoice issuance

Note:

*the mutual debts are calculated according to the accounting records on the date of June 30th, 2020.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 10:55:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2 778 M 655 M 655 M
Net income 2019 -67,7 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net Debt 2019 1 171 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2019 -24,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 378 M 325 M 325 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 291
Free-Float 22,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra General Director & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Marian Cilianu Director-Primary Aluminium Operations
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Ioan Sava Director-Technical & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO S.A.-17.52%325
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-27.23%5 447
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-5.53%4 908
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS1.94%4 484
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.5.80%4 052
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.17.12%2 694
