Alro S A : continues the COVID-19 prevention and impact mitigation program by implementing additional safety measures

· The Company has introduced thermal scanning systems in its locations' access points that allow personnel's entry only if the body temperature is below 37.3 degrees

· The staff's working program has been organized in shifts to reduce the interaction between employees from different departments, and where activity allows it, the Work from Home program was extensively implemented

· The Company has extended its preventive measures protocols and procedures to its suppliers and partners, by monitoring the health of their employees that interact with ALRO's personnel

· ALRO continued to support the fight against COVID-19 and remained one of the pillars of those in the front lines through additional donations in protective equipment and money

Slatina, 10 June 2020 - ALRO S.A. (BSE: ALR, 'the Company' or 'ALRO'), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, implemented additional and complementary safety measures to those introduced at the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis. The access on the Company's premises is allowed after the personnel's body temperature is checked through cameras placed at the gates' area, the divisions' work schedules were changed to minimise contact between employees, an extended Work From Home program has been implemented and additional rest breaks were introduced in special designed places according to the authorities' guidelines and recommendations, where wearing a mask is not mandatory, thus ensuring that the personnel can freely breathe to keep a normal oxygen level within their bodies.

'The strict protocols and procedures designed to protect the health of our employees and create a safe work environment have proved to be effective, both in preventing infections and in securing the continuity of our operations,' said Gheorghe DOBRA, Chief Executive Officer of ALRO, Slatina. 'The new implemented preventive measures have the role of increasing the safety level in which we carry out our activities and to ensure that each of us returns home healthy to our loved ones', added Gheorghe DOBRA.

ALRO has implemented complex protocols and procedures since the outbreak of the COVID-19 health crisis, in coordination with the central and local authorities and compliance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization for industrial sites. All employees received protective medical materials and equipment and were instructed on how to prevent COVID-19 infections, factory areas are cleaned, sanitized and disinfected regularly, recommendations for physical distance and hygiene measures were visually marked on the premises, plexiglass panels were installed in certain areas, and the Company performes preventive real-time tests.

From an incipient phase of COVID-19 crisis outbreak, ALRO has also implemented contingency plans simulating the case of one or more employees are infected with COVID-19, thus ensuring that the operations are not disrupted and the Company remains fully operational and delivers on time.

Moreover, ALRO has its own private Fire Brigade, which is fully operational inside the production facility, as well as its own healthcare office and during the past months benefited from substantial support from its affiliated security company, Rivergate. All these entities are in full alert 24/7.

So far, the Company has also supported efforts to prevent and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 by donating over RON 440,000 and protective equipment, reflective vests and video thermo-scanners to Slatina County Emergency Hospital, the Romanian Red Cross, Olt and the International Police Association of Romania, Olt. Furthermore, ALRO also supported Bucharest Fundeni Hospital with RON 30,000 for the acquisition of testing equipment for medical staff and patients.

ALRO continues to monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 health crisis and acts with caution and quick and decisive actions both within the Company, by extending the health alert status within its premises and the prevention measures implemented, as well as concerning its suppliers and partners through specific measures and activities.

Notes to the Editors:

ALRO Group

The companies part of ALRO Group are: ALRO S.A. - manufacturer of aluminium, Alum S.A. - producer of alumina, Sierra Mineral Holdings I, Ltd. - bauxite mining, Vimetco Extrusion S.R.L. - extrusion business line, Conef S.A. - holding and management company, Global Aluminium Ltd. - holding company and Bauxite Marketing Ltd - marketing. Having this structure, the Group created an integrated production chain assuring the raw materials for ALRO.

ALRO

ALRO is a subsidiary of Vimetco N.V., a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminium producer. ALRO is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by capacity, in Europe, having an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per year.

The main market for ALRO products is represented by the European Union; the Company exports its products to the USA and Asia, as well. ALRO is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations, ALRO's products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminium on the LME, as well as international standards for flat rolled products.

Starting from 18 March 2019, the Index Committee of the Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the inclusion of ALRO (code ALR) in BET, the main index of the market, and in BET-TR, the total return version of BET.. ALRO's shares have been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since October 1997 and following this decision ALRO became the first company in the aluminium industry present in these two indices.