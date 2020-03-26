ALRO : reports 2019 consolidated results

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 14:10

Slatina, March 26, 2020 - ALRO S.A. (BSE: ALR, 'the Company' or 'ALRO'), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe measured by production capacity, announces that the conference call with the members of the investment community for the presentation of ALRO Group Results for 2019 is scheduled for 27 March, starting 11:00 am (local time, UTC+2).

If you would like to take part in the conference call, please contact:

Florența Ghiță

Bucharest

Phone: +40 (0)744 644 004

Email: investor.relations@alro.ro

For receiving the access information, please provide the following details:

- Name

- Company

- Position

- The phone number you will use to access the conference call

Marian-Daniel Năstase Gheorghe Dobra

Chairman of Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer