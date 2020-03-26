Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alro SA    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO SA

(ALR)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALRO : reports 2019 consolidated results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:43am EDT
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 14:10

Slatina, March 26, 2020 - ALRO S.A. (BSE: ALR, 'the Company' or 'ALRO'), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe measured by production capacity, announces that the conference call with the members of the investment community for the presentation of ALRO Group Results for 2019 is scheduled for 27 March, starting 11:00 am (local time, UTC+2).

If you would like to take part in the conference call, please contact:

Florența Ghiță

Bucharest

Phone: +40 (0)744 644 004

Email: investor.relations@alro.ro

For receiving the access information, please provide the following details:

- Name

- Company

- Position

- The phone number you will use to access the conference call

Marian-Daniel Năstase Gheorghe Dobra

Chairman of Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 11:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALRO SA
07:43aALRO : reports 2019 consolidated results
PU
03/17CURRENT REPORT : Notification on anti-dumping tariffs claim
PU
03/11ALRO : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017
PU
02/24ALRO SA : Annual results
CO
02/04ALRO : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017
PU
01/28ALRO : Auditor Report – art. 82, Law no. 24/2017 – H2, 2019
PU
01/21ALRO : Current Report Later OGSM & EGSM - January 21, 2020.
PU
2019ALRO : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017
PU
2019CURRENT REPORT DECEMBER 31TH, 2019 : Solution of litigation ALRO - Competition C..
PU
2019CURRENT REPORT DECEMBER 23TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil acti..
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 876 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,28  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra General Director & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Marian Cilianu Director-Primary Aluminium Operations
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Ioan Sava Director-Technical & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO SA196
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC5.19%4 977
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED1.32%3 537
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-6.25%3 530
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD-3.91%2 763
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.1.26%1 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group