Alro : Current Report request for selection member of the Board of Directors by the cumulative vote method

Fri, 03/22/2019 - 08:42

Important event to be reported:

By this current report, we hereby inform those who may be interested that following the current report No. 12 dated March 21st, 2019 regarding the resignation of Mr. Manaicu from the position of member of the Board of Directors of Alro and within the context of the obligation to immediately summon the General Shareholders Meeting for appointment of a new member in the Board of Directors, it was received and registered within the company, the request made by Vimetco NV, the majority shareholder of Alro SA to organize the election of the members of Alro's board of directors using the cumulative vote method, at the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra