Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alro SA    ROALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO SA

(ROALR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alro : Current Report request for selection member of the Board of Directors by the cumulative vote method

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 03:55am EDT
Fri, 03/22/2019 - 08:42

Important event to be reported:

By this current report, we hereby inform those who may be interested that following the current report No. 12 dated March 21st, 2019 regarding the resignation of Mr. Manaicu from the position of member of the Board of Directors of Alro and within the context of the obligation to immediately summon the General Shareholders Meeting for appointment of a new member in the Board of Directors, it was received and registered within the company, the request made by Vimetco NV, the majority shareholder of Alro SA to organize the election of the members of Alro's board of directors using the cumulative vote method, at the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 07:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALRO SA
03:55aALRO : Current Report request for selection member of the Board of Directors by ..
PU
03/21ALRO : Resignation member of the Board of Directors and resignation member of th..
PU
01/07ALRO SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018ALRO : Current report on notification of substantial stock-holding Vimetco NV Ne..
PU
2018ALRO : Current report on notification of transactions as per EU Reg 523 of 2016 ..
PU
2018ALRO : Current report on notification of substantial stock-holding Paval Holding..
PU
2018ALRO : Vimetco N.V. and Conef S.A. have launched an accelerated private placemen..
PU
2018ALRO : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017
PU
2018ALRO : Current Report Later OGSM - December 17, 2018
PU
2018ALRO : Procedure regarding dividend payment for the 9 months ended 30 September ..
PU
More news
Chart ALRO SA
Duration : Period :
Alro SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra General Director & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Mircea Popa Director-Processed Aluminum Operations
Marian Cilianu Director-Primary Aluminium Operations
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO SA437
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC37.40%6 968
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD23.02%6 009
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.30.81%4 921
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 625
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%2 003
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.