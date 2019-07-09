Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alro SA    ROALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO SA

(ROALR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alro : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 06:03am EDT
Tue, 07/09/2019 - 12:56

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A.concluded with the company CONEF GAZ S.R.L. the following transaction whose cumulated value exceed EUR 50,000 (currency exchange rate used by NBR is the one valid on the conclusion date of the legal document subject of the report; the calculated value does not include VAT):

No.

Parties that have concluded the legal document

Conclusion dateand the nature of the document

Description of the object-matter of the legal document

The total value of the legal document (RON)

Mutual debts

(RON)

Established guarantees, stipulated penalties

Terms and modalitiesof payment

1.

ALRO S.A. (Buyer) - CONEF GAZ S.R.L. (Seller)

718/05.07.2019

Addendum no.19 to the natural gas sale contract no.114 / 2010

Addendum no.19 to the contract no.114/2010 whose subject is the amendment of the contract provisions regarding the transmitting of the nominations by the buyer, the setting up of the algorithms related to the penalties for failure to observe the contract quantities taking-over obligation, the setting up of technical parameters for the delivery of the contracted gas quantity in the period April-September 2019

26,332,837*

-

See Note**

Payment in advance with settlement until the 15thof the month following delivery

Note:

*This value is found in the value of Addendum no. 18 to contract no. 114/2010, reported in November 02nd, 2018.

**There were no guarantees established.

The Seller can request monthly penalties which shall be calculated as follows:

i. For the monthly consumed quantities which are above the 105% flexibility as compared to the Contracted Quantity, the penalties value shall be as follows:

Pen=(Px*110%-Pc)*Qdif where:

Pen= the value of the penalties in the consumption month

Pc= Contract Price as per the Contract

Px= Monthly average price in the consumption month, weighted by the traded quantities, related to the day ahead products traded on the short term standardised product markets managed by the Operators of the Romanian centralised markets, whose object is the delivery of natural gas in PVT along the entire gas month for which the penalty was calculated.

Qdif=difference between the Contracted Quantity and the quantity actually taken as per the minutes of proceedings signed by the Transport Operator for the delivery month.

ii. For the monthly consumed quantities below the 95% flexibility as compared to the Contracted Quantity, the penalties value shall be as follows:

Pen=(Pc-Px*90%)*Qdif where:

Pen= the penalties value in the consumption month

Pc= Contract Price as per the Contract

Px= Monthly average price in the consumption month, weighted by the traded quantities, related to the day ahead products traded on the short term standardised product markets managed by the Operators of the Romanian centralised markets, whose object is the delivery of natural gas in PVT along the entire gas month for which the penalty was calculated.

Qdif= difference between the Contracted Quantity and the quantity actually taken as per the minutes of proceedings signed by the Transport Operator for the delivery month.

The Seller/Buyer can request daily penalties which shall be calculated as follows:

i. For the daily consumed quantities which are above the 105% flexibility as compared to the daily Contracted Quantity, the penalties value shall be as follows:

Pen=(Px*110%-Pc)*Qdif where:

Pen= the penalties value in the consumption month

Pc= Contract Price as per the Contract

Px= Daily average price, weighted by the traded quantities, of the trading day, related to the day ahead products traded on the short term standardised product markets managed by the Operators of the Romanian centralised markets, whose object is the delivery of natural gas in PVT along the entire gas day for which the penalty was calculated.

Qdif= difference between the actual daily consumption as per GMOIS Transgaz platform and the Contracted Daily Quantity.

ii. For the daily consumed quantities which are below the 95% flexibility as compared to the daily Contracted Quantity, the penalties value shall be as follows:

Pen=(Pc-Px*90%)*Qdif where:

Pen= the penalties value in the consumption month

Pc= Contract Price as per the Contract

Px= Daily average price, weighted by the traded quantities, of the trading day, related to the day ahead products traded on the short term standardised product markets managed by the Operators of the Romanian centralised markets, whose object is the delivery of natural gas in PVT along the entire gas day for which the penalty was calculated.

Qdif= difference between the Contracted Daily Quantity and the actual daily consumption as per GMOIS Transgaz platform.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer
Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 10:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALRO SA
06:03aALRO : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017
PU
06/28ALRO : increases its energy efficiency and reports lower resource consumption ra..
PU
06/25ALRO : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017
PU
06/06CURRENT REPORT JUNE 06TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action A..
PU
05/28CURRENT REPORT MAY 28TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action AL..
PU
05/21CURRENT REPORT MAY 21TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action AL..
PU
04/25ALRO : Communiqué regarding the availability of the Consolidated Annual Report f..
PU
04/25ALRO : Current report appointment of BOD President Alro and BOD Vicepresident Al..
PU
04/25ALRO : Current Report Later OGSM & EGSM April 25, 2019
PU
04/23CURRENT REPORT APRIL 23TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action ..
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2012 -
EBIT 2012 -
Net income 2012 -
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
Capi. / Sales2012 -
Capi. / Sales2013 -
Capitalization 1 607 M
Chart ALRO SA
Duration : Period :
Alro SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,34  RON
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra General Director & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Mircea Popa Director-Processed Aluminum Operations
Marian Cilianu Director-Primary Aluminium Operations
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO SA386
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC27.10%6 333
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD31.83%6 310
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 210
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.8.06%3 953
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About