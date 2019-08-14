Log in
Alro : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017

08/14/2019 | 07:57am EDT
Wed, 08/14/2019 - 14:46

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A.concluded with the companies VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. and ALUM S.A. (members of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority) the following transactions whose cumulated values exceed EUR 50,000 (currency exchange rate used by NBR is the one valid on the conclusion date of the legal document subject of the report; the calculated value does not include VAT):

No.

Parties that have concluded the legal document

Conclusion dateand the nature of the document

Description of the object-matter of the legal document

The total value of the legal document (RON)

Mutual debts**

(RON)

Established guarantees, stipulated penalties

Terms and modalitiesof payment

1.

ALRO S.A. (Seller) - VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (Buyer)

P080519

Addendum no.4 to the sale-purchase contract no. I 3050/2019

According to packaging management legislation (Law no.249/2015 concerning the management of packaging and packaging waste, as subsequently amended and supplemented), the new conditions that shall apply to all deliveries between June 2019-December 2019 have been agreed upon

-

ALRO

Receivables

27,541,465

ALRO Debts

397,878

-

45 days from the delivery, at the most

2.

ALRO S.A. (Seller) - VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (Buyer)

P080519-153

Addendum no.5 to the sale-purchase contract no. I 3050/2019

Modification of the processing premium for the quantity of 6,127 Mt +/- 2% of aluminium billets, series 6060/6063/6005, and 6082, to be delivered within the period

July - September 2019

55,003,667*

ALRO

Receivables

27,541,465

ALRO Debts

397,878

-

45 days from delivery, at the most

3.

ALRO S.A. (Seller) - ALUM S.A.

(Buyer)

847/13.08.2019

The sale-purchase contract no.4600016626/2019

Contract for sale-purchase of

metallurgical products

438,925.60

ALRO

Receivables

484,113

ALRO Debts

8,089

-The seller shall pay a penalty of 0.1% of the value of the goods which are not delivered on time, for each day of delay;

-The buyer shall pay a penalty of 0.1% of the amount which is not paid on time, for each day of delay

Payment order, within 30 days from delivery date or offsetting

Note:

*this estimated value is included in the value of the contract reported on the date of February 14th, 2019.

**the mutual debts are calculated according to the accounting records on the date of July 31st, 2019.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 11:56:01 UTC
