Alro : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017

No.
Parties that have concluded the legal document
Conclusion dateand the nature of the document
Description of the object-matter of the legal document
The total value of the legal document (RON)
Mutual debts**
(RON)
Established guarantees, stipulated penalties
Terms and modalitiesof payment
1.
ALRO S.A. (Seller) - VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (Buyer)
P080519
Addendum no.4 to the sale-purchase contract no. I 3050/2019
According to packaging management legislation (Law no.249/2015 concerning the management of packaging and packaging waste, as subsequently amended and supplemented), the new conditions that shall apply to all deliveries between June 2019-December 2019 have been agreed upon
ALRO
Receivables
27,541,465
ALRO Debts
397,878
45 days from the delivery, at the most
2.
ALRO S.A. (Seller) - VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (Buyer)
P080519-153
Addendum no.5 to the sale-purchase contract no. I 3050/2019
Modification of the processing premium for the quantity of 6,127 Mt +/- 2% of aluminium billets, series 6060/6063/6005, and 6082, to be delivered within the period
July - September 2019
55,003,667*
ALRO
Receivables
27,541,465
ALRO Debts
397,878
45 days from delivery, at the most
3.
ALRO S.A. (Seller) - ALUM S.A.
(Buyer)
847/13.08.2019
The sale-purchase contract no.4600016626/2019
Contract for sale-purchase of
metallurgical products
438,925.60
ALRO
Receivables
484,113
ALRO Debts
8,089
-The seller shall pay a penalty of 0.1% of the value of the goods which are not delivered on time, for each day of delay;
-The buyer shall pay a penalty of 0.1% of the amount which is not paid on time, for each day of delay
Payment order, within 30 days from delivery date or offsetting