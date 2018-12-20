Alro : Current report on notification of substantial stock-holding Paval Holding S.R.L.

Thu, 12/20/2018 - 15:53

Significant event to be reported: Notification of substantial stock-holding

Considering the receipt of the notification submitted by the company Paval Holding S.R.L. Bacau, registered with Alro S.A. under no. 5325/20.12.2018, we are hereby sending attached the current report drawn up in compliance with article 72 paragraph (6) of Law no. 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, to which the above-mentioned notification is annexed.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra