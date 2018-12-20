Log in
ALRO SA
Alro : Current report on notification of transactions as per EU Reg 523 of 2016 and 596 of 2014

12/20/2018
Thu, 12/20/2018 - 16:23

Significant event to be reported:

We hereby advise you that on the date of December 20th, 2018 we were informed about the transactions carried out by Mr. Nastase Marian Daniel and Mrs. Nastase Genoveva, in their capacity as persons discharging managerial responsibilities or persons closely associated with them in relation with the issuer Alro S.A.

We are attaching hereto the notifications no. 5326/20.12.2018 and 5327/20.12.2018.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 16:04:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra General Director & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Mircea Popa Director-Processed Aluminum Operations
Marian Cilianu Director-Primary Aluminium Operations
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO SA524
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD-48.51%4 973
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 540
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-59.27%4 353
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.-35.42%3 772
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSCC-4.84%2 262
