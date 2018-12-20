Alro : Current report on notification of transactions as per EU Reg 523 of 2016 and 596 of 2014

Thu, 12/20/2018 - 16:23
Significant event to be reported:
We hereby advise you that on the date of December 20th, 2018 we were informed about the transactions carried out by Mr. Nastase Marian Daniel and Mrs. Nastase Genoveva, in their capacity as persons discharging managerial responsibilities or persons closely associated with them in relation with the issuer Alro S.A.
We are attaching hereto the notifications no. 5326/20.12.2018 and 5327/20.12.2018.
Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director
Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra
