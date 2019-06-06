Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Alro SA    ROALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO SA

(ROALR)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Current report June 06th, 2019: Information on the status of the civil action ALRO - Competition Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 06:48pm EDT
Fri, 06/07/2019 - 01:32

In the case file 954/2/2016 pending before the Bucharest Court of Appeal, whose object-matter is both the claim for the cancellation of an administrative document - i.e. the sanction report, as well as the claim for the cancellation of the sanction decision no.82/2015 issued by the Competition Council, following the attachment of the case file 3536/2/2016,the Court postponed the case until June 05th, 2019, to deliver the judgement on the application initiating proceedings before the Court of Justice of the European Union submitted by the plaintiff.

According to the information posted on the Courts' websites, the decision ruled by the Court is as follows: The Court partly admits the request for the expert fee increase. The Court decides the increase of the expert fee with the amount of 22,000 lei. It dismisses the application initiating proceedings before the Court of Justice of the European Union. It gives the date of 07.10.2019 as the date for continuing the hearing proceedings, the parties to be summoned for that date. With means of appeal when the Court Decision on the merits is given. Ruled today, 05.06.2019, and made available to the parties through the Registry of the Court.

As concerns the status of the above case files, Alro S.A. will inform the general public and the investors in due course.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 22:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALRO SA
06:48pCURRENT REPORT JUNE 06TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action A..
PU
05/28CURRENT REPORT MAY 28TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action AL..
PU
05/21CURRENT REPORT MAY 21TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action AL..
PU
04/25ALRO : Communiqué regarding the availability of the Consolidated Annual Report f..
PU
04/25ALRO : Current report appointment of BOD President Alro and BOD Vicepresident Al..
PU
04/25ALRO : Current Report Later OGSM & EGSM April 25, 2019
PU
04/23CURRENT REPORT APRIL 23TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action ..
PU
04/17CURRENT REPORT APRIL 17TH, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action ..
PU
04/11ALRO : Current report in compliance with of article no. 82 of Law no. 24/2017
PU
04/02CURRENT REPORT APRIL 2ND, 2019 : Information on the status of the civil action A..
PU
More news
Chart ALRO SA
Duration : Period :
Alro SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra General Director & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Mircea Popa Director-Processed Aluminum Operations
Marian Cilianu Director-Primary Aluminium Operations
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO SA435
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD16.70%6 198
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC8.40%5 389
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 270
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.6.64%3 945
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About