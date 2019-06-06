Current report June 06th, 2019: Information on the status of the civil action ALRO - Competition Council

Fri, 06/07/2019 - 01:32

In the case file 954/2/2016 pending before the Bucharest Court of Appeal, whose object-matter is both the claim for the cancellation of an administrative document - i.e. the sanction report, as well as the claim for the cancellation of the sanction decision no.82/2015 issued by the Competition Council, following the attachment of the case file 3536/2/2016,the Court postponed the case until June 05th, 2019, to deliver the judgement on the application initiating proceedings before the Court of Justice of the European Union submitted by the plaintiff.

According to the information posted on the Courts' websites, the decision ruled by the Court is as follows: The Court partly admits the request for the expert fee increase. The Court decides the increase of the expert fee with the amount of 22,000 lei. It dismisses the application initiating proceedings before the Court of Justice of the European Union. It gives the date of 07.10.2019 as the date for continuing the hearing proceedings, the parties to be summoned for that date. With means of appeal when the Court Decision on the merits is given. Ruled today, 05.06.2019, and made available to the parties through the Registry of the Court.

As concerns the status of the above case files, Alro S.A. will inform the general public and the investors in due course.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra