Current report May 28th, 2019: Information on the status of the civil action ALRO - Competition Council.

Tue, 05/28/2019 - 15:57

Significant event to be reported : Information on the status of the civil action lodged by ALRO S.A. against the Competition Council concerning the former's claim for the cancellation of the Sanction decision no. 82/2015 issued by the Competition Council

In the case file 954/2/2016 pending before the Bucharest Court of Appeal, whose object-matter is both the claim for the cancellation of an administrative document - i.e. the sanction report, as well as the claim for the cancellation of the sanction decision no.82/2015 issued by the Competition Council, following the attachment of the case file 3536/2/2016,the Court postponed the case until May 27th, 2019, to deliver the judgement on the application initiating proceedings before the Court of Justice of the European Union submitted by the plaintiff.

As per the information posted on the Courts' website, the Court postponed again the delivery of the judgment on the application initiating proceedings before the Court of Justice of the European Union to the date of June 05th2019, and the decision is to be made available to the parties through the Registry of the Court.

As concerns the status of the above case files, Alro S.A. will inform the general public and the investors in due course.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra