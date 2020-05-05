Log in
ALROSA

ALROSA

(ALRS)
News 


ALROSA : Russia's Alrosa warns 2020 output plan may change as it halts two projects

05/05/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Diamond producer Alrosa warned on Tuesday that its production plans for this year may change as it prepares to suspend two mining projects due to falling demand and sales caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

From May 15 it will halt the Aikhal underground mine and Zarya open pit, which account for roughly 7% of the company's diamond output in carat terms. They produced 2.6 million carats of rough diamonds last year.

The Russian state-controlled company said its supervisory board will meet this month and consider changing the production plan for 2020 adding that the company hopes to resume production at suspended projects as the market improves.

Alrosa currently plans to produce 34.2 million carats this year, down from 38.5 million carats in 2019.

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 236 B
EBIT 2020 72 390 M
Net income 2020 53 016 M
Debt 2020 75 399 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
P/E ratio 2021 6,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 448 B
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALROSA-3.39%5 933
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-0.56%13 619
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-0.26%5 578
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-2.61%5 366
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.58%4 666
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-0.23%4 573
