Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V.

ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ALSEA *)
Alsea B de C : ALSEAS EARNINGS RELEASE & CONFERENCE CALL 3Q19

10/03/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

TO: Analyst and Investors

ALSEA S.A.B. DE C.V. THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE

AND CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: October 3, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

On Wednesday October 23, 2019, after the close of the Mexican Market ALSEA, S.A.B. de C.V. will issue a press release announcing its third quarter 2019 results.

CONFERENCE CALL

To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with the management, there will be a conference call on Thursday October 24, 2019, at 09:30 hrs. (Mexico City Time), the call will be held in English with time for Q&A.

To participate live*, the dial-in information is:

Mexico: (55) 4123.2120

USA: 800 981.3960

Europe: (44) 20.3514.2364

Passcode: 1961#

*Please call 5 minutes before the time of the Conference.

The conference call replay will be available from October 24 to 31, 2019, the dial-in information is:

  1. 4123.2122 Passcode: 1961#

After the replay period, the conference call file will be uploaded in our website www.alsea.com.mx in the "investor relations" menu.

About Alsea

Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual and family dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, Cañas y Tapas, Gino's, TGI Fridays y wagamama. The company operates close to than 4,500 units and has more than 85,000 employees in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Andorra. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.

For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx

Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*

Salvador Villaseñor Barragán Investor Relations Telephone: (5255) 7583-2000 ri@alsea.com.mx

Disclaimer

Alsea SAB de CV published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 23:01:03 UTC
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 58 888 M
EBIT 2019 4 440 M
Net income 2019 893 M
Debt 2019 47 588 M
Yield 2019 0,11%
P/E ratio 2019 38,4x
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,48x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 39 385 M
