Alsea B de C : ALSEAS EARNINGS RELEASE & CONFERENCE CALL 3Q19

On Wednesday October 23, 2019, after the close of the Mexican Market ALSEA, S.A.B. de C.V. will issue a press release announcing its third quarter 2019 results.

CONFERENCE CALL

To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with the management, there will be a conference call on Thursday October 24, 2019, at 09:30 hrs. (Mexico City Time), the call will be held in English with time for Q&A.

After the replay period, the conference call file will be uploaded in our website www.alsea.com.mx in the "investor relations" menu.

About Alsea

Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual and family dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, Cañas y Tapas, Gino's, TGI Fridays y wagamama. The company operates close to than 4,500 units and has more than 85,000 employees in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Andorra. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.

For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx

Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*

