Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V.    ALSEA *   MXP001391012

ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ALSEA *)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alsea B de C : Starbucks Latin America franchise holder suspends 1,600 jobs in Chile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 12:32am EDT
Customers pass by the logo of an American coffee company Starbucks inside a coffee shop in Rio de Janeiro

The company that holds the franchise for Starbucks in Chile has suspended the contracts of 90% of its employees in the country, where most cafes are shut as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus epidemic, local media and a union said on Friday.

Mexico's Grupo Alsea said it would honour March salaries and pay 10% of salaries for Chilean Starbucks workers in April, according to a statement seen by local newspaper Diario Financiero.

Grupo Alsea said the move was a "responsible measure" aimed at safeguarding positions across more than 120 outlets around Chile and it hoped to restart the contracts once the coronavirus crisis had passed, the statement added.

A union representing Starbucks workers said in a statement sent to Reuters that the suspension affected 1,600 people, around 90% of the franchise's Chilean workforce.

Andres Giordano, president of the union, said the company continued to do business through deliveries and its "arbitrary" action, without discussion with the union, had "heightened uncertainty for workers and their families."

Neither Starbucks Chile nor its operator Grupo Alsea returned a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; editing by Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.49% 15.18 End-of-day quote.-3.00%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -3.00% 63.05 Delayed Quote.-28.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
12:32aALSEA B DE C : Starbucks Latin America franchise holder suspends 1,600 jobs in C..
RE
02/10ALSEA B DE C : ´s earnings release and conference call AQ19
PU
2019ALSEA B DE C : Alseas earnings release & conference call 3q19
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : reaches an agreement to transfer P.F. Chang's rights in Argentina
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : announces its guidance 2019-2022
PU
2019ALSEA : Reissuance of periodic information
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : Message from the executive presidency
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : Announces changes in its management team
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : Acquires the rights for the development of the brand starbucks in ..
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : Acquires the rights for the development of the brand starbucks in ..
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 58 071 M
EBIT 2019 4 693 M
Net income 2019 876 M
Debt 2019 48 442 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -36,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 12 429 M
Chart ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 44,36  MXN
Last Close Price 14,90  MXN
Spread / Highest target 356%
Spread / Average Target 198%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renzo Casillo Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Torrado Martínez Chairman
Rafael Contreras Grosskelwing Chief Financial Officer
Salvador Aponte Escalante Director-Information Technology
Armando Torrado Martínez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.00%541
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-18.87%123 260
YUM BRANDS-34.43%20 615
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-27.01%18 171
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-14.00%16 033
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.11.73%12 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group