Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V.    ALSEA *   MXP001391012

ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ALSEA *)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alsea B de C : ´s earnings release and conference call AQ19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 02:08pm EST

TO: Analyst and Investors

ALSEA S.A.B. DE C.V. FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: February 10, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

On Thursday February 27, 2020, after the close of the Mexican Market ALSEA, S.A.B. de C.V. will issue a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.

CONFERENCE CALL

To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with the management, there will be a conference call on Friday February 28, 2020, at 09:00 hrs. (Mexico City Time), the call will be held in English with time for Q&A.

To participate live*, the dial-in information is:

Mexico: (55) 4123.2120

USA: 800 981.3960

Europe: (44) 20.3514.2364

Passcode: 1961#

*Please call 5 minutes before the time of the Conference.

The conference call replay will be available from February 28 to March 6, 2020, the dial-in information is:

  1. 4123.2122 Passcode: 1961#

After the replay period, the conference call file will be uploaded in our website www.alsea.com.mx in the "investor relations" menu.

About Alsea

Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual and family dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Cañas y Tapas, Gino's, TGI Fridays y wagamama. The company operates more than 4,300 units and has more than 80,000 employees in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Andorra. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.

For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx

Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*

Salvador Villaseñor Barragán Investor Relations Telephone: (5255) 7583-2000 ri@alsea.com.mx

Disclaimer

Alsea SAB de CV published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 19:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
02:08pALSEA B DE C : ´s earnings release and conference call AQ19
PU
2019ALSEA B DE C : Alseas earnings release & conference call 3q19
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : reaches an agreement to transfer P.F. Chang's rights in Argentina
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : announces its guidance 2019-2022
PU
2019ALSEA : Reissuance of periodic information
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : Message from the executive presidency
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : Announces changes in its management team
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : Acquires the rights for the development of the brand starbucks in ..
PU
2019ALSEA DE CV : Acquires the rights for the development of the brand starbucks in ..
PU
2019STARBUCKS 'UNLIKELY' TO BE OVERTAKEN : Ceo
RE
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 58 242 M
EBIT 2019 4 714 M
Net income 2019 865 M
Debt 2019 47 169 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,8x
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 37 937 M
Chart ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 59,09  MXN
Last Close Price 45,24  MXN
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renzo Casillo Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Torrado Martínez Chairman
Rafael Contreras Grosskelwing Chief Financial Officer
Salvador Aponte Escalante Director-Information Technology
Armando Torrado Martínez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.21%2 043
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.08%162 804
YUM BRANDS1.30%32 242
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.3.24%24 458
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.0.14%18 489
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.04%16 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group