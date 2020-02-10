Alsea B de C : ´s earnings release and conference call AQ19

TO: Analyst and Investors
ALSEA S.A.B. DE C.V. FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019
EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
DATE: February 10, 2020
PRESS RELEASE
On Thursday February 27, 2020, after the close of the Mexican Market ALSEA, S.A.B. de C.V. will issue a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.
CONFERENCE CALL
To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with the management, there will be a conference call on Friday February 28, 2020, at 09:00 hrs. (Mexico City Time), the call will be held in English with time for Q&A.
To participate live*, the dial-in information is:
Mexico: (55) 4123.2120
USA: 800 981.3960
Europe: (44) 20.3514.2364
Passcode: 1961#
*Please call 5 minutes before the time of the Conference.
The conference call replay will be available from February 28 to March 6, 2020, the dial-in information is:
-
4123.2122 Passcode: 1961#
After the replay period, the conference call file will be uploaded in our website www.alsea.com.mx in the "investor relations" menu.
About Alsea
Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual and family dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Cañas y Tapas, Gino's, TGI Fridays y wagamama. The company operates more than 4,300 units and has more than 80,000 employees in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Andorra. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.
For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx
Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*
Salvador Villaseñor Barragán Investor Relations Telephone: (5255) 7583-2000 ri@alsea.com.mx