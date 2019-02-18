Alsea de CV : ACQUIRES THE RIGHTS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE BRAND STARBUCKS IN THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG

ALSEA ACQUIRES THE RIGHTS FOR THE

DEVELOPMENT OF THE BRAND STARBUCKS IN THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG

Mexico City, February 18, 2019 - Alsea, SAB de C.V. (BMV: ALSEA *) the leading operator of Quick Service Restaurants, Coffee Shops, and Casual Dining establishments in Latin America and Spain, following the announcement published on October 18, 2018, reports that after completing the required consultation process with the Starbucks Works Council in the Netherlands, a contract was signed with Starbucks to operate and develop establishments of the Starbucks brand in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

This transaction will result in the acquisition by Alsea of 13 corporate stores in the Netherlands, as well as the rights to service licensed operator relationships in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg (as of December 30, 2018, there were 95 licensed stores in these territories) and to operate and generate opportunities for expansion of Starbucks stores in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg territories.

The transaction is estimated to be completed by the end of February 2019.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Alsea and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "target", "estimate", "project", "predict", "forecast", "guideline", "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. Alsea is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements, whether as a results of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alsea

Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual, fast casual and family dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's,

The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archie's, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, Cañas y Tapas, Gino's, TGI Fridays, and Wagamama. The company operates more than 4,000 units and has more than 80,000 employees in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, France, Portugal, Uruguay, Brazil and Andorra. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.

For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx

Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*

Salvador Villaseñor Barragán

Investor Relations

Telephone: (5255) 7583-2000 ri@alsea.com.mx