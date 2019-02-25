Alsea de CV : ACQUIRES THE RIGHTS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE BRAND STARBUCKS IN THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG

ALSEA ACQUIRES THE RIGHTS FOR THE

DEVELOPMENT OF THE BRAND STARBUCKS IN THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG

Mexico City, February 25, 2019 - Alsea, SAB de C.V. (BMV: ALSEA *) the leading operator of Quick Service Restaurants, Coffee Shops, and Casual Dining establishments in Latin America and Spain, following the announcement published on February 18, 2019, reports that on February 24, 2019, the process for acquiring the rights to operate and develop establishments of the Starbucks brand in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg was concluded.

The agreement, along with the one previously announced regarding the operation of the brand in France, will result in Alsea acquiring 82 corporate units and holding rights for the development of Starbucks stores in France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for a 15-year period, also it includes an option to extend the rights for an additional 5-year period, which would extend the exclusivity until the year 2039. Additionally, Alsea agreed to a new development plan for these 4 countries that considers at least 130 new corporate units during the next 5 years; after this period, the parties agreed to review the continuity of a contractual expansion plan.

Through this transaction, Alsea will be expanding its presence with the Starbucks brand in Europe, with more than 450 stores in Alsea licensed markets in the region, and more than 1,450 stores in Alsea's regions globally.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Alsea and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "target", "estimate", "project", "predict", "forecast", "guideline", "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. Alsea is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alsea

Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual, fast casual and family dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's,

The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archie's, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, Cañas y Tapas, Gino's, TGI Fridays, and wagamama. The company operates more than 4,000 units and has more than 80,000 employees in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, France, Portugal, Uruguay, Brazil and Andorra. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.

For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx

Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*

Salvador Villaseñor Barragán

Investor Relations

Telephone: (5255) 7583-2000 ri@alsea.com.mx