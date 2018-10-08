Alsea de CV : Earnings Release & Conference Call 3Q18

TO: Analyst and Investors

ALSEA S.A.B. DE C.V. THIRD QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE

AND CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: October 8, 2018

On Wednesday October 24, 2018, after the close of the Mexican Market ALSEA, S.A.B. de C.V. will issue a press release announcing its third quarter 2018 results.

CONFERENCE CALL

To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with the management, there will be a conference call on Friday October 26, 2018, at 13:00 hrs. (Mexico City Time), the call will be held in English with time for Q&A.

To participate live*, the dial-in information is:

Mexico: (55) 4123.2120

USA: 800 981.3960

Europe: (44) 20.3514.2364

Passcode: 1961#

*Please call 5 minutes before the time of the Conference.

The conference call replay will be available from October 26 to November 2, 2018, the dial-in information is:

(55) 4123.2122

Passcode: 1961#

After the replay period, the conference call file will be uploaded in our websitewww.alsea.com.mxin the "investor relations" menu.

About Alsea

Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual and family dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, El Portón, Archie's, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA and Cañas y Tapas. The company operates more than

3,500 units and has more than 72,000 employees in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay and Spain. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.

For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx

Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*

Salvador Villaseñor Barragán

Investor Relations

Telephone: (5255) 7583-2000 ri@alsea.com.mx