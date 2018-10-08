Alsea de CV : Earnings Release & Conference Call 3Q18

TO: Analyst and Investors
ALSEA S.A.B. DE C.V. THIRD QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE
AND CONFERENCE CALL
DATE: October 8, 2018
PRESS RELEASE
On Wednesday October 24, 2018, after the close of the Mexican Market ALSEA, S.A.B. de C.V. will issue a press release announcing its third quarter 2018 results.
CONFERENCE CALL
To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with the management, there will be a conference call on Friday October 26, 2018, at 13:00 hrs. (Mexico City Time), the call will be held in English with time for Q&A.
To participate live*, the dial-in information is:
Mexico: (55) 4123.2120
USA: 800 981.3960
Europe: (44) 20.3514.2364
Passcode: 1961#
*Please call 5 minutes before the time of the Conference.
The conference call replay will be available from October 26 to November 2, 2018, the dial-in information is:
(55) 4123.2122
Passcode: 1961#
After the replay period, the conference call file will be uploaded in our websitewww.alsea.com.mxin the "investor relations" menu.
About Alsea
Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual and family dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, El Portón, Archie's, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA and Cañas y Tapas. The company operates more than
3,500 units and has more than 72,000 employees in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay and Spain. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.
For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx
Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*
Salvador Villaseñor Barragán
Investor Relations
Telephone: (5255) 7583-2000 ri@alsea.com.mx