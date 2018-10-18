Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Alsea SAB de CV    ALSEA *   MXP001391012

ALSEA SAB DE CV (ALSEA *)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Starbucks to let Mexico's Alsea operate stores in four European nations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:09pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a Starbucks cafe in central Wellington

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Thursday it would give its longtime partner Mexico's Alsea SAB the rights to operate its cafes in France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg as the coffee chain looks to trim costs and battle competition.

Alsea already franchises more than 900 Starbucks stores in Latin America.

U.S. restaurant chains typically seek to cut overhead costs by franchising their store operations to third parties instead of operating them themselves.

Starbucks' move also comes at a time when it is facing increasing competition on its home turf. The company is undergoing an organizational restructuring, including cutting jobs and trimming other costs.

For the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the coffee chain said it plans to restructure its back-office support functions, close a support center in Amsterdam and keep a coffee roasting facility in the Netherlands.

Starbucks said it has built more than 260 stores, employing over 3,100 people in the four European markets between 2008 and 2016.

After the deal closes, Alsea would expand its ties with Starbucks outside of Latin America to Europe and would partner with the chain in nine markets globally.

Alsea also operates other international chains, including Domino's Pizza and Restaurant Brands' Burger King.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSEA SAB DE CV 1.75% 59.91 End-of-day quote.-7.94%
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. -1.99% 264.1 Delayed Quote.44.44%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 0.47% 74.59 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.69% 58.605 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALSEA SAB DE CV
04:33pStarbucks to let Mexico's Alsea operate stores in four European nations
RE
04:09pStarbucks to let Mexico's Alsea operate stores in four European nations
RE
03:37pStarbucks Expands Alsea Licensing Agreement to Parts of Europe
DJ
02:58pALSEA DE CV : enters into discussions to fully license Starbucks operation in Fr..
PU
10/08ALSEA DE CV : Earnings Release & Conference Call 3Q18
PU
07/04ALSEA DE CV : Earnings Release & Conference Call 2Q18
PU
04/19ALSEA SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/29ALSEA DE CV : Earnings release & conference call 4q17
PU
2017ALSEA DE CV : Announces the appointment of the new director of mexico
PU
2017ALSEA DE CV : Announces its guidance for 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:23aStarbucks to partner with Alsea in European markets 
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 46 476 M
EBIT 2018 3 580 M
Net income 2018 1 401 M
Debt 2018 15 464 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 34,94
P/E ratio 2019 27,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 49 743 M
Chart ALSEA SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Alsea SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSEA SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 74,8  MXN
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renzo Casillo Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Torrado Martínez Chairman
Rafael Contreras Grosskelwing Chief Financial Officer
Salvador Aponte Escalante Director-Information Technology
Armando Torrado Martínez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSEA SAB DE CV-7.94%2 632
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-4.82%129 380
YUM BRANDS8.38%28 994
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-19.42%12 609
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL49.38%12 115
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.44.44%11 613
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.