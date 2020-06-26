ALSO Cloud Marketplace: ALSO adds Dropbox Business to its portfolio of collaboration tools

Considered one of the most widely adopted collaboration platforms on the market, Dropbox Business allows users to work anywhere and at any time, providing a smart workspace where teams, tools and content come together.

'Dropbox Business is a great addition to our offering, especially for the creative industry. Agencies and production companies can now cover the complete value chain with software for content creation, data exchange, digital workflows and online releases. The as-a-service business model is particularly relevant for this sector, as it enables agile and flexible business solutions with its pay-as-you-go concept. This gives resellers the opportunity to combine relevant software offerings and deliver a seamless end-to-end solution to the creative industry', explains Jan Bogdanovich, SVP Consumptional Business, ALSO International Services.

Built on a highly scalable infrastructure, Dropbox Business offers seamless integration with hundreds of existing third-party solutions, allowing channel partners the opportunity to add relevant software offerings and deliver a comprehensive end-to-end solution to their strategic customer segments and vertical markets. From annotating videos to signing contracts, Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving.

'The addition of Dropbox Business to the ACMP portfolio demonstrates our mutual commitment to delivering a flexible and scalable cloud solution to users around the world,'' said Simon Aldous, Global Head of Channels, Dropbox.

Dropbox has over 600 million registered users and more than 450,000 teams use Dropbox Business spanning over 180 countries.

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200625en.pdf