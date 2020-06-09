Log in
06/09/2020 | 06:05am EDT

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance
ALSO Cloud Marketplace widens its portfolio with signNow

09.06.2020 / 12:01

Emmen, Switzerland, 09 June 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
 

ALSO Cloud Marketplace widens its portfolio with signNow

Starting in June, the ALSO Cloud Marketplace offers a comprehensive yet easy-to-use solution for digital signing and management of documents with signNow.

Whether working from home or away on business, from a PC, tablet or even smartphone - with signNow customers can deliver, edit, and sign documents on any device and from anywhere. signNow serves industries horizontally, meaning from finance and accounting to government agencies and HR, signNow can streamline document workflows. More than 5.5 million people are already using signNow to speed up their document processes and reduce paperwork. signNow has many integrations available including Microsoft, G Suite, and Dropbox.

"With signNow we offer our customers yet another option to fully digitize their processes, e-signing being an important part of this workflow. We are particularly impressed with the quick setup and the intuitive interface of the product", states Jan Bogdanovich, SVP Consumptional Business and responsible for the development of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace.

With a fast and easy deployment through the ACMP, end customers can begin streamlining workflows within minutes. The average satisfaction score among enterprise users is 9.56 out of 10, which makes signNow the #1 e-signature solution for businesses of all sizes. The signNow mobile signature app is available for both iOS and Android. Combining public cloud and private cloud deployment options, signNow demonstrates the ability to leverage security compliance with optimum usability. This sticky solution drives high renewal rates and overall customer satisfaction for resellers.

signNow is a software solution from airSlate, a global SaaS technology company that serves tens of millions of users across dozens of products. "With e-signature being the #2 global work-from-home solution, ALSO's differentiated reach across 23 countries in Europe will create accelerated distribution and revenue attribution for its 110,000 resellers as well as for airSlate," says Scott Owen, VP Business Development & Global Channel.

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200609en.pdf


Contact person ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
Telefon: +49 151 61266047
E-Mail: beate.flamm@also.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 660 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 110 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com


Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family- equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com


Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

Additional features:

File: ALSO_9.6.2020

End of Corporate News

1065939  09.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1065939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
